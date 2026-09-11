Amaana Oil: Sealed Value, Honest Price, No Compromise

The typical Nigerian market is made up of branded and unbranded cooking oils. For many consumers, buying oil from large containers or smaller open containers is simply part of everyday shopping. These oils are commonly referred to as loose oil. They often have no easily traceable source, while information about their storage and handling may not be readily available. This leaves an unspoken question in consumers’ minds: how safe and reliable is the oil going into my food?

To give consumers a more informed choice, Golden Terra has launched Amaana Oil, a premium refined vegetable oil blend that offers Nigerian families sealed, hygienic and nutritionally fortified cooking oil at an honest price.

While loose oil may cost less, consumers should not have to choose between price and confidence in the oil they use to prepare their meals.

Executive Director, TGI Group, Deepanjan Roy, said, “With the introduction of Amaana Oil, we are taking another deliberate step towards democratizing access to quality essential nutrition. We recognised a gap between premium quality and what everyday households can comfortably purchase, and Amaana Oil has been developed to bridge that gap.”

For TGI Group, responding to evolving consumer needs has remained central to its approach, making it no surprise to see the Group continue to explore practical solutions that put consumers first and address everyday needs.

Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya, said, “The launch of Amaana Oil is rooted in a simple belief: consumers should not have to compromise on quality, safety or hygiene simply because they are looking for an honest price. With Amaana Oil, we are bringing the assurance of sealed cooking oil closer to more Nigerian households. It is our way of delivering sealed value at an honest price, with no compromise.”