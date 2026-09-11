Chad Inaugurates Maiden FIFA Arena Pitch
Chad has become the latest African Member Association to benefit from
the FIFA Arena Project with the inauguration of a state of the art mini-
pitch on Wednesday in Koumra, a city in the Southern part of the
country.
Installed at School 15 in Koumra, this facility is the first-of-its-kind in the country and gives the Chadian Football Federation (FTFA) a quality
facility, joining the 142 FIFA Arenas already inaugurated worldwide to date.
The inauguration marks the beginning of a large-scale commitment: the Chadian government has pledged to eventually install 23 FIFA Arenas across the country, one per region.
The Koumra FIFA Arena is therefore only the first step in a vast national project dedicated to Chad’s youth, aimed at giving children in every
region equal access to safe, quality sports facilities.
An Infrastructure Serving Young People in Koumra, a city that until now
had no other sports facility of this kind, the new FIFA Arena will benefit
around 5,000 children. It will allow them to play football in a safe,
accessible, and free environment.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by numerous dignitaries
Including, Mr. Naïr Abakar, Chad’s Minister of Youth and Sports; the
leadership of the Chadian Football Federation and its members; Mr.
Gelson Fernandes, FIFA Deputy Chief of Member Associations; Mr.
Franciny Samba-Malanda, Regional Development Manager; and Ms.
Karishma Inayat, FIFA Arena Project Manager.
“Every girl and every boy who wants to play football deserves to be able
to do so in a safe place, where everyone can learn, play, and grow.
That’s the whole purpose of the FIFA Arena project: to make sure that
generations of children around the world, especially those from
disadvantaged urban and rural areas, get the chance to enjoy and play
the sport we all love,” Gianni Infantino, FIFA President
said that talent is everywhere in Chad. Our responsibility is to give it a pitch to express itself on. With this first FIFA Arena in Koumra, we are launching
a new momentum: giving our young people quality facilities to play,
improve, and turn every pitch into a space for the future,” Naïr
Abakar, noted.
“The refoundation of Chadian football requires concrete action for our
youth. This first FIFA Arena in Koumra is proof of that: giving our
children a safe pitch means laying another building block in rebuilding
our football, from the grassroots all the way to the national team,” observed
Tahir Oloy Hassan, President of the Chadian Football Federation
This first FIFA Arena offers the children of Koumra much more than a
pitch: It a quality, safe, and durable facility that finally allows them to
play football in the best possible conditions. And we are proud to
inaugurate it here in Chad, a country where youth is at the heart of our
priorities. This is exactly the spirit of the FIFA Arena project: giving every
child, wherever they are, the chance to play, anywhere in the world,” Gelson Fernandes, FIFA Deputy Chief of Member Associations, Regional Director for Africa and the Caribbean
Other Africans MA’s to have benefited from the FIFA Arena project
include Algeria, Comoros, Djibouti, Gambia, Liberia, Morocco, Niger and
Rwanda.
Officially launched at the 75th FIFA Congress in Asunción, Paraguay, in
May 2025, the FIFA Arena project builds on the commitment made by
FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the Sport and Sustainable
Development Summit in Paris, aimed at expanding access to football
World-wide.
With a goal of 1,000 mini-pitches by 2031, the programme is being rolled
out across FIFA’s 211 member associations, creating safe, accessible,
and free spaces for children to play, particularly in the most
disadvantaged communities.
Far more than simple pitches, FIFA Arenas are designed as inclusive
community hubs that promote health, youth empowerment, and gender
equality, and reaffirm the power of football as a driver of positive social
change.