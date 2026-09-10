YEDI Empowers 150 Youths on Digital, Textile Skills

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Youth Development and Empowerment Initiative (YEDI), has empowered about 150 youths with digital and textile making skills aimed at teaching them talents they can further develop their career on.

Speaking at the end of the eight days summer camp held in Lagos, the Programme Manager, YEDI, Olasode Abiola, said their intervention is an annual event aimed at helping participants make informed decisions.

“YEDI is driving towards a future that is whole,where these 150 youths trained on coding and Adire textile design making can independently make decisions for themselves,” she said

Speaking, Founder, Mo Glam Concepts, Monica Affia, said their facilitation of Adire making is a CSR targeted at “giving more youths skills they can use to improve their livelihoods.”

Commending the NGO, 13 year-old Ojoye Samuel Akorede, who is dreaming to become a surgeon said the programme exposed him to team work which is critical in the surgical room.

The Abeokuta North indigene, who is entering SS1 in the upcoming academic session called for “more corporate organisations to get involved in rural development.”