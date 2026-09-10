FTTH Connectivity Improved in Q2 as Internet Subscribers on Core ISP Networks Hit 420,989

Emma Okonji

The call to invest more in Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology that will connect homes, offices, tech hubs and streets to the internet, in order to boost internet connectivity, is already yielding result.

This is evident from the recent statistics on the growth of FTTH in Nigeria, released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

A breakdown of the statistics showed increased growth in the number of licensed FTTH operators in the country to 99, recording 319,735 fibre subscriptions in Q2, 2026, up from 214,750 fibre subscriptions recorded in Q1, 2026.

The numbers also showed growth in internet subscribers that are connected by the 148 licensed Internet Service Providers (ISPs), which reached 420,989 connected subscribers in Q2, 2026.

Stakeholders had in the past, called for more investment in FTTH technology in Nigeria in order to increase internet access, and to also boost broadband penetration in the country.

The call, no doubt, has increased the number of licensed FTTH operators, with a corresponding growth in the number of FTTH subscriptions, according to NCC’s statistics.

Further analysis revealed that MTN FibreX is leading in the number of connected FTTH subscribers, with 176,468 FTTH subscriptions, followed by FiberOne Broadband with 56,486 FTTH subscriptions.

Next on the list is ipNX with 14,698 FTTH subscriptions, followed by Broadbased Communication with 10,761 FTTH subscriptions.

Ngcom has 5,958 FTTH subscriptions, while Airtel has 4,417 FTTH subscriptions, followed by Luli Fibra Cables Solutions with 4,412 FTTH subscriptions.

Layer3 has 3,613 FTTH subscriptions, while Choice2mobile Technology has 3,492 FTTH subscriptions, and Legend Internet has 3,101 FTTH subscriptions.

Amdeetel has 2,824 FTTH subscriptions, while Swift Networks has 2,509 FTTH subscriptions, followed by Kkon Technologies with 2,289 FTTH subscriptions.

Ciudad Infrastructure has 2.144 FTTH subscriptions, while MangoNet Integrated Technologies has 1,878 FTTH subscriptions, followed by Dotmac Technologies with 1,690 FTTH subscriptions and Wow Networks has 1,641 FTTH subscriptions.

Next is MainOne Cable Company with 1,503 FTTH subscriptions, while Spectranet has 1,344 FTTH subscriptions, followed by Smart City Technology Company with 1,336 FTTH subscriptions, and Fibreworld Internet Services with 1,300 FTTH subscriptions.

Pronto Broadband Solutions has 908 FTTH subscriptions, followed by Cobranet with 864 FTTH subscriptions, while Connect Surf & Smile has 818 FTTH subscriptions, and E Lapariah Technologies has 721 FTTH subscriptions.

From the NCC’s statistics, the number of active internet subscribers connected by core ISP operators, numbering 148, also improved in Q2 2026 to 420,989 subscribers.

According to the statistics, Spectranet is leading the list of core ISP providers with 111,384 active internet subscribers on its network, followed by Starlink Internet Services with 98,642 active subscribers on its network, and FiberOne Broadband with 56,486 active internet subscribers on its network.

Next is Fieldbase Services with 15,102 active internet subscribers on its network, followed by ipNX with 15,084 active internet subscribers on its network, while Swift Networks has 12,567 active internet subscribers on its network, and Broadbased Communication has 10,761 active internet subscribers on its network,

Next on the list of active internet subscribers connected by core ISPs, is Tizeti Networks with 9,610 active internet subscribers on its network, followed by Ngcom with 6,194 active internet subscribers on its network, while Intellivision Technologies (Ikonectt) has 4,743 active internet subscribers on its network, and Luli Fibra Cables Solutions has 4,412 active internet subscribers on its network.

Next is Cyberspace Network with 4,207 active internet subscribers on its network, followed by Cobranet with 3,747 active internet subscribers on its network, while Layer3 has 3,613 active internet subscribers on its network, and Choice2mobile has 3,492 active internet subscribers on its network.

Next is VDT Communications with 3,289 active internet subscribers on its network, followed by Legend Internet with 3,101 active internet subscribers on its network, while Radical Technology Network has 3,003 active internet subscribers on its network, and Rexfi Technologies has 3,000 active internet subscribers on its network.

Amdeetel has 2,824 active internet subscribers on its network, followed by Galaxy Backbone with 2,304 active internet subscribers on its network. Other ISPs have below 1,000 active internet subscribers on each of their networks.