HBM Nigeria Commissions High-Capacity CNG Station.

HBM Nigeria Plc has commissioned a high-capacity Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station at its Mfamosing Plant, marking a significant step in the company’s drive to build a cleaner, faster and more efficient logistics network.

In his keynote remarks, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Pastor Ekpeyong Ene Cobhams, congratulated HBM Nigeria Plc on the landmark achievement.

He noted that the state government remains committed to creating an investment-friendly environment that will ensure investors get value for their investments.

“This is an era of not just mobility but also of efficiency in the choice of power sources used to deliver goods and services. We are proud of HBM Nigeria Plc, especially for its commitment to corporate social responsibility,” he added.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, HBM Nigeria Plc, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, described the inauguration of the CNG facility as an important milestone that demonstrates the company’s commitment to efficiency, operational excellence, and sustainability.

“Energy and logistics remain significant cost drivers for the company and its value chain. By increasing the use of CNG, we are creating more efficient and more cost-effective operations,” Alade-Akinyemi said.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Logistics Director of HBM Nigeria, Osaze Aghatise, said the significance of the investment goes beyond the physical infrastructure adding, “We have been using CNG in our logistics operations in the last nine years, but what changes today is the scale of deployment. With Phase One, we can serve up to 150 trucks every day.”