Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu Felicitate Renowned Columnist, Adebayo Williams at 75

• President: He is a friend, ally who sacrificed for democracy the nation now enjoys

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State have felicitated renowned scholar, columnist and novelist, Prof. Adebayo Williams, on his 75th birthday.

The president, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga,

described Prof. Williams as a distinguished Nigerian whose contributions to scholarship, literature, journalism, and intellectual discourse have enriched Nigerian society and beyond.

Tinubu also acknowledged Prof. Williams’ remarkable career as a university teacher and scholar, particularly his contributions to the study of African literature, culture and society.

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, commended Prof. Adebayo Williams’ remarkable impact in the country.

The governor said the scholar, who is a specialist in the field of African literature and a respected columnist, has contributed positively to political developments in Nigeria and the African continent.

On his part, the president while highlighting his longstanding commitment to democracy and good governance, the President described him as a friend and ally who also sacrificed for the democracy the country presently enjoys.

According to Tinubu: “Prof. Williams has, through his writings, teaching and intellectual engagements, inspired generations of students, academics, writers and readers.

“He has made significant contributions to the understanding and appreciation of Nigeria’s social and cultural heritage.

“He distinguished himself as a formidable intellectual whose scholarship, writings and commitment to knowledge have continued to illuminate our national conversation.

“Prof. Williams’ 75th birthday is therefore an occasion to celebrate not only a remarkable personality but also to honour a life devoted to learning, literature and service of humanity.”

The President prayed that Almighty God will grant Prof. Williams good health, wisdom and strength as he continues his service to Nigeria and humanity.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State governor declared: “On behalf of my wife, the family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I celebrate a renowned scholar, Prof. Adebayo Williams, on his 75th birthday.

“Prof. Adebayo Williams is a respected and distinguished scholar, columnist and novelist who is passionate about good society. He deserves all the accolades for his immense contributions to the political developments in Africa in general, and Nigeria in particular.

“As Prof. Adebayo Williams celebrates his 75th birthday, I pray that God will grant him good health to enable him to render more service to humanity, Lagos State, Nigeria and Africa as he has been doing for many years.”