Panic in Ondo as 24 Die, Many Hospitalised After Consuming Herbal Concoction

Fidelis David in Akure





At least 24 people have died in two communities in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State after consuming a herbal liquid substance.

The deaths, recorded in Odigbo town and Araromi-Obu, have sparked tension and mourning in the communities, with several other residents who consumed the substance said to be receiving treatment in various hospitals.

THISDAY gathered on Wednesday that the incident, which occurred on Saturday, became a major concern after some of the affected persons allegedly became unconscious and subsequently died at different locations.

A source in the area said eight people had died in Araromi-Obu, while 16 others reportedly lost their lives in Odigbo town: “They drank the herbal substance and started dying. Eight people died in Araromi-Obu while 16 lost their lives in Odigbo town,” the source said.

“Some of the people died in their sleep, while some died when they got home. Many are still in the hospital as I am talking to you. However, we are yet to confirm if what they drank actually caused the deaths.”

Confirming the death toll, the Chairman of Odigbo Local Government, Mr. Taiwo Adegoroye, said the victims had consumed the substance before the incident, but stressed that the actual cause of death had yet to be established.

“We can confirm the death of 24 people, eight in Araromi-Obu and 16 in Odigbo town, and many are still on admission at hospitals. But we are yet to ascertain the cause of the death and we are still waiting for the team from the state Ministry of Health to carry out the test on the deceased. That is why we can’t specifically say the real cause,” Adegoroye said.

Adegoroye said the local government had, as a precautionary measure, placed a ban on the sale and consumption of locally brewed alcoholic drinks in the affected area pending the outcome of investigations.

He added that a preliminary verbal autopsy conducted by the local government health team had indicated a possible link between the deaths and consumption of the substances, although further medical examinations were required to establish the facts.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Banji Ajaka, also confirmed the incident, saying the government had commenced investigations to determine what led to the deaths.

Ajaka, who did not identify the specific substance suspected to be involved, said medical and health officials would carry out further assessments in the affected communities.

“The government is taking the matter seriously and we will provide more details after the ongoing investigation has established the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the commissioner said.

The development also triggered a mini protest by some youths in Odigbo, who marched to the palace of the traditional ruler to demand explanations and urgent intervention to prevent further deaths.

Addressing the youths, the monarch, Oba Rufus Akinrinmade, appealed for calm, assuring them that efforts were being made to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths and find a lasting solution.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Police Command has commenced a comprehensive investigation into the deaths.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abayomi Jimoh, the Command said its personnel, including officers from Police Medical Services, were working with the state Ministry of Health and Odigbo Local Government health authorities to collect relevant information and evidence.

The police said medical and toxicological examinations were also being conducted to determine whether any substance was responsible for the fatalities.

The Command cautioned the public against spreading unverified information or prematurely attributing the deaths to any particular substance, stressing that laboratory analyses and investigations were still ongoing.

“The actual number of casualties and the precise cause of the deaths will be established through the ongoing investigation,” the police said.

The Command also advised residents of the affected communities to remain calm and cooperate with investigators by providing useful information, while urging members of the public to refrain from consuming unregulated or suspicious alcoholic and herbal preparations pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, Felix Ohagwu, assured the public that the police would unravel the circumstances surrounding the deaths and take appropriate action against anyone found culpable.