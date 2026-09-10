NHIA’s Health Financing Scheme Grants Over 63,000 Women Access to Maternal Healthcare

The National Health Insurance Authority’s (NHIA) financing scheme has enabled over 63,000 women to benefit from the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) programme.

The CEmONC was rolled out 18 months ago by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, to reduce maternal and newborn deaths by providing free emergency obstetric care, including caesarean sections, for vulnerable pregnant women.

This is in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to accelerating Nigeria’s progress towards universal health coverage.

The NHIA described the number of beneficiaries as a milestone, noting that they represent 63,000 stories of resilience in which the government stepped in to ensure that financial constraints did not result in the loss of life.

It said: “Since the programme was launched, over 63,000 women and 5,300 newborn babies have benefited from emergency obstetric and neonatal services.

“This remarkable milestone represents real families spared from the adverse consequences of out-of-pocket expenses.

“More importantly, it represents lives saved, families preserved, dignity restored and, ultimately, a nation thriving.”

NHIA noted that over 250 medical facilities are currently implementing the programme across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It said: “Across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, a wide network of facilities now offers free emergency obstetric interventions.

“Additional facilities have been approved and are at various stages of activation, while more accredited hospitals continue to join the programme as the government expands geographic access to emergency care.

“This growing network of hospitals ensures that more women in urban and rural areas have access to essential medical and surgical support when every minute counts.”

It added: “Behind every number is a mother whose life was saved, a family kept whole and a community strengthened.

“What began as a policy announcement has translated into multiple tangible stories of lives reached and essential services delivered.

“As implementation continues to expand, so will the programme’s impact in ensuring safer childbirth for more women across Nigeria.”