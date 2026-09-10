Tinubu Redeems Pledge of $100,000, Three-Bedroom Aparments, National Honours to D’Tigress Players

.Promises to pay outstanding cash rewards to Super Falcons too

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday made good the pledge of the Federal Government to compensate D’Tigress, Nigeria’s Female Basketball team that won the African tournament in 2025.

Tinubu had on August 4, 2025 hosted D’Tigress players and officials at the State House, Abuja after the fifth consecutive win of the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire on Sunday, August 3, 2025, during which he pledged cash award of $100,000, three-bedroom apartment and national honour of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) to each of the players.

The President, in a post on his verified official X handle, @officialABAT, disclosed that he has redeemed the $100,000, three-bedroom homes and national honours promised the D’Tigress Players upon their victory in Abuja last year.

Tinubu added that plans are also in top gear to finalise payment of outstanding cash rewards to the nation’s senior female football team, the Suoer Falcons.

The President, in the eight-paragraph post on his X handle stated, inter alia: “Today, the rewards I promised our D’Tigress have been fully redeemed.

“Each player has received the naira equivalent of $100,000, while each official has received the equivalent of $50,000, completing their package of cash rewards, national honours and three-bedroom homes in Abuja.

“For the first time, a Federal Government has fulfilled this scale of presidential sporting rewards in full within one year. We had to follow the processes required by law and ensure that every commitment was properly implemented. That took time, but a promise made must be a promise kept.

“We are also concluding the outstanding cash rewards for our Super Falcons.

“The Super Falcons players and officials have already received the title documents to their house allocations and National Honours certificates. Likewise, the promise of houses and national honours I made to Super Eagles players has since been redeemed.

“Our athletes who bring honour to Nigeria deserve more than applause. They deserve a country that keeps its word.

“My promise to every Nigerian Athelete is make NIGERIA proud, and come back to a grateful Nation.

“Congratulations once again, our athletes. Nigeria is proud of you.”