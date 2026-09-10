Insecurity: US Donates Military Equipment To Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The United States government has donated some military equipment to its Nigerian counterpart as part of moves to solidify security collaboration between the two nations.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a posting Thursday on his verified X handle, @aonanuga1956, disclosed that: “A United States Air Force C-17 aircraft has delivered military equipment to the Nigerian Air Force as part of the partnership agreement between the two countries.”

Onanuga stated that U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) made this known on its verified X handle and described the delivery, made last weekend, as a demonstration of the growing security partnership between the United States and Nigeria, to counter terrorism and other security threats in the region.

“Partnership in action,” AFRICOM said, noting that the equipment formed part of a foreign military sales agreement designed to further the U.S.-Nigeria defence partnership.