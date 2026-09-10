  • Thursday, 10th September, 2026

Insecurity: US Donates Military Equipment To Nigeria

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

The United States government has donated some military equipment to its Nigerian counterpart as part of moves to solidify security collaboration between the two nations.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a posting Thursday on his verified X handle, @aonanuga1956, disclosed that: “A United States Air Force C-17 aircraft has delivered military equipment to the Nigerian Air Force as part of the partnership agreement between the two countries.”

Onanuga stated that U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) made this known on its verified X handle and described the delivery, made last weekend,  as a demonstration of the growing security partnership between the United States and Nigeria, to counter terrorism and other security threats in the region.

“Partnership in action,” AFRICOM said, noting that the equipment formed part of a foreign military sales agreement designed to further the U.S.-Nigeria defence partnership.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.