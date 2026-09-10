Nigeria, UK Deepen Diplomatic Ties, British Envoy Commends Tinubu’s Security, Economic Reforms at UN Meeting

The United Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dame Sarah Macintosh, has acknowledged the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in addressing Nigeria’s security and economic challenges.

Macintosh spoke during a meeting with Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, at the Nigeria Mission House in New York.

According to a statement by the Office of Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, the diplomats also discussed developments relating to border stability and other areas of mutual interest, as well as ways of strengthening cooperation between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The meeting focused on Nigeria’s security and economic development, bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries within the United Nations system.

Macintosh and Ibrahim agreed on the importance of continued engagement between Nigeria and the UK, particularly on issues of mutual interest and international cooperation.

The British envoy also congratulated Ibrahim on his posting to New York and his election as Chairman of the United Nations Fifth Committee, which is responsible for administrative and budgetary matters.

Macintosh said Ibrahim’s new role would provide an opportunity for further engagement between Nigeria, the United Kingdom and other member states at the United Nations.

In his response,Ambassador Ibrahim thanked the British envoy for the visit to the Nigeria Mission House and expressed appreciation for the continued diplomatic engagement between both countries.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for the two diplomats to exchange views on developments in Nigeria and prospects for further strengthening Nigeria-UK relations.