Hit FM’s CECF Hails FirstBank’s Renewed Partnership

Hit 95.9 FM, Calabar, has hailed FirstBank of Nigeria Limited for renewing its sponsorship of the Calabar Entertainment Conference & Festival (CECF), describing the bank’s decision to return as Official Banking Partner for a second consecutive year as a major vote of confidence in the festival and the growing economic importance of Nigeria’s creative industry.

The renewal comes as CECF enters its 10th edition, strengthening the festival’s position as one of Nigeria’s foremost platforms for investment, entrepreneurship, innovation and policy dialogue within the creative and entertainment ecosystem.

The organisers said FirstBank’s continued backing reflects a shared commitment to using the creative sector as a vehicle for job creation, youth empowerment, enterprise development and sustainable economic growth.

Speaking on the renewed partnership, Executive Producer of CECF and Chief Executive Officer of Hit FM, Patrick Ugbe, described FirstBank’s return as “both an honour and a vote of confidence in what we are building”, stressing that the relationship goes beyond conventional sponsorship.

According to him, “Beyond sponsorship, this partnership reflects a shared belief that the creative industry is a powerful driver of economic development, job creation, youth empowerment and national growth.”

Ugbe expressed excitement at the continuation of the partnership, particularly with an institution whose history and pedigree have made it a major force in Nigeria’s financial landscape.

“We are excited to continue this journey with an institution whose legacy of excellence spans over 132 years,” he said.

As a Platinum Sponsor of the festival, FirstBank’s support is anchored on First@Arts, its flagship initiative dedicated to advancing the arts ecosystem across Africa.

Through the initiative, the bank provides “strategic funding, visibility, and capacity-building support” to artists, curators, galleries, festivals and cultural institutions, while seeking to preserve African heritage, promote creative enterprise and position the arts as a driver of economic growth and cultural diplomacy.

Commenting on the renewed partnership, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank, Olayinka Ijabiyi, said the collaboration was firmly aligned with the bank’s broader commitment to enabling success and creating value.

“At FirstBank, we remain committed to enabling success and creating value for our customers and the communities we serve,” Ijabiyi said.

He noted that the bank’s continued partnership with CECF was consistent with its strategic focus on the creative economy, particularly through platforms capable of inspiring innovation and unlocking opportunities.

“Our continued partnership with the Calabar Entertainment Conference & Festival aligns with our strategic focus on supporting the creative economy by providing platforms that inspire innovation, encourage entrepreneurship, and unlock opportunities for sustainable growth,” he said.

Ijabiyi added: “We are proud to once again partner with this important initiative and will continue to provide support for the creative arts ecosystem through First@Arts.”

The two-day event will feature keynote addresses, masterclasses, panel discussions and networking sessions designed to strengthen collaboration across the creative value chain.

The organisers said FirstBank, as Official Banking Partner, would play a central role in enhancing the festival experience while reinforcing its position as a trusted financial institution committed to innovation, enterprise and national development.

CECF, they added, continues to position Cross River State as a leading destination for creative exchange, cultural tourism and entertainment business in Africa, bringing together policymakers, investors, artists, media professionals, content creators and young entrepreneurs to “explore opportunities shaping the future of Africa’s creative sector”.