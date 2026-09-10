Radda Unveils $1m Project to Boost Food Security, Tackle Floods, Drought in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has launched a $1 million food security project aimed at strengthening the resilience of vulnerable farming communities against recurring floods and drought in the state.

The 12-month intervention, titled: ‘Protecting Food Security Against Recurring Floods and Drought’, is being implemented by Mercy Corps Nigeria with support from Katsina State Development Management Board (KTDMB), Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and development partners.

Unveiling the project Thursday in Katsina, Governor Radda described climate change as a reality requiring collective action and practical interventions to protect the environment, improve agricultural production and strengthen food security.

He explained that Katsina, being an agrarian state, has a large population that depends on agriculture for livelihood, and stressed the need to protect land and water resources while improving agricultural productivity in the state.

He directed the state’s Ministry of Environment and the Department of Climate Change to examine the intervention and assess the possibility of replicating similar climate-resilience initiatives across other local government areas.

Radda said: “Climate change is a reality. We have no way to hide from it, and we must confront it with all the capacity and ability so that together we can fight it. Our aim is for every local government in the state to benefit from this laudable initiative.”

He assured development partners of the state government’s continued support and urged the three beneficiary local governments to cooperate fully with implementing organisations to ensure the success of the project.

Presenting the project overview, Mercy Corps Nigeria Programme Manager, Mr Philip Ikita, said the intervention was designed to combat floods, drought, soil erosion, poor storage facilities, post-harvest losses, poverty and inadequate water management challenges bedeviling communities in the state.

He said the project would adopt a prevention-first approach by protecting agricultural assets, restoring degraded land, improving water management, strengthening food storage systems and building community capacity to prepare for climate-related shocks.

Ikita said soil bunds, contour barriers and drainage systems would be constructed on 150 selected farms, while degraded land would be restored through vegetation.

He added that 180 workers would be engaged under a cash-for-work arrangement, with restoration tools provided as part of the programme.

He added that the intervention would also rehabilitate at least 12 solar-powered water systems to support farming and livestock communities, particularly during the dry season.

Ikita further disclosed that 150 food storage facilities would be rehabilitated, while 500 hermetic bags would be distributed and households trained in improved storage practices to reduce post-harvest losses.

The project would also train farmers in climate-smart agriculture, support livelihood diversification for about 300 women, and strengthen community capacity in hazard mapping, contingency planning and preparedness for changing weather conditions.

He said priority would be given to smallholder farmers, households dependent on grazing land, women and women-headed households, vulnerable families with young children, youths engaged in cash-for-work activities, persons with disabilities and other highly vulnerable households.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of KTDMB, Dr Mustapha Shehu, said the project, funded with $1 million, would initially be implemented in Bindawa, Bakori and Kafur Local Government Areas of the state.

He explained that the three LGAs were selected based on available data and identified vulnerabilities, adding that baseline assessments were already underway to establish benchmarks for measuring the project’s impact and possible expansion.

According to him, the intervention would involve the Ministries of Agriculture, Livestock Development, Youth, Women Affairs, and Security and Home Affairs, among others.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Hon. Malik Anas, commended Mercy Corps Nigeria and KTDMB for the intervention, describing it as timely and important to strengthening the resilience of vulnerable communities.

He urged relevant ministries, departments and agencies to actively participate in the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the project, while calling for effective grassroots monitoring and proper reporting of activities and outcomes.