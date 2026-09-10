Mbah Presents Report Card to Justify Quest for Mandate Renewal in 2027

* Records over 10,000 milestone achievements as proof Enugu is on course to greatness

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu

With 39 months of his four-year tenure already spent, Enugu State Governor, Mr. Peter Mbah, has presented his report card of achievements to back his quest to have his mandate renewed by Enugu people in 2027.

He listed over “10,000 milestone achievements” as proof that he deserves a second term in office on completion of his first term next year, insisting that through his purposeful governance, Enugu is on course for greatness.

Mbah’s accomplishments compiled in a compendium entitled ‘A Thousand and One Reasons Why Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah Should be Re-elected as Governor of Enugu State,’ was presented to the public at the International Conference Centre, Enugu.

His listed achievements included physical infrastructures, innovative programmes and policies implemented across various sectors of the state to engender the ‘Quantum Leap’ that placed Enugu as the fastest improving state in Nigeria.

This was affirmed by Phillips Consulting in its recently released State Performance Momentum Index, in which Enugu outperformed 32 other states across the country in governance and development.

The 222-page compendium of recorded milestones shows that the Mbah administration has so far constructed or reconstructed over 1,521 kilometres of roads, built over 7,000 classrooms and 260 Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres.

It also recorded that Mbah established an airline, Enugu Air, for the state, revamped several moribund assets, and is presently engaged in building the New Enugu Smart City, among other achievements.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Ifeanyi Ossai, Mbah said that the compendium was a proof of the diligent implementation of the Citizens Charter, also known as Executive Order 001, which was executed immediately he was sworn into office on May 29, 2023.

It was meant to be the binding force of his administration’s commitment to accountability, traceability and transparency.

However, the Enugu governor noted that though the compendium highlighted his administration’s philosophy of disruptive innovation and its focus on large-scale infrastructure, it did not include all that had been accomplished up to the day of unveiling.

He said: “It is important to note that the (unveiled) document does not entirely capture everything this government has done because, given the time it took to prepare this document, there was a cut-off point running months behind.”

Mbah stressed that the compendium “does not in any particular material represent the actual successful modest achievements of this government as at 9th of September 2026”, adding that it represents a tip of the iceberg.

“Our assignment today,” he stated, “is not just to unveil the Citizens Charter via the compendium. It is a lot more than that. It is a conversation on the sacrosanct duty and responsibility you gave to us to midwife and preside over your resources.

He acknowledged that the achievements recorded by his administration were made possible through collective efforts of those who believed in his vision and worked for his election in 2023.

Mbah also admitted that some policy decisions of his government may have caused consequential discomfort and social and economic dislocations for some people.

He, therefore, urged those affected in any way by the tough decisions his administration had to make for the transformation of the state, to bear with his government and show understanding as everything was done for the overall good of Enugu.

“What you must take home with you is that our intentions are noble. What we try to do is to put Enugu on irreversible path of greatness. What we try to do is to ensure that Enugu will not compete with Nigeria but within Nigeria,” Mbah said.

The governor assured Ndi Enugu that the Coal City State was on its way to greatness of emerging as a $30 billion economy and the preferred destination for investment, business, tourism and living.

Alluding to political defections that followed his change of party, Mbah expressed gratitude to “all those who made sacrifices, who lost their friends because they felt supporting us was the right thing to do. I want to thank all those who invested their resources”.

“I want to thank all those who took pains in very unimaginable circumstances to ensure that Enugu moves to the next level,” he added.

The Secretary to Enugu State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, had in his welcome address, said that the state was pursuing an extensive urban development agenda, including the New Enugu Smart City, environmental sustainability and urban renewal.

He noted that the state’s fiscal architecture had undergone significant reform through revenue automation, reforms at the Enugu State Internal Revenue Service, improved financial management, the Treasury Single Account, enterprise resource planning and broader institutional restructuring.

According to him, the administration has also sustained its investments in youth empowerment, women development, technology, skills acquisition, social protection, tourism, environmental sustainability and community development.

He stated that the ultimate goal of the Mbah administration was to improve the lives of the people.

“Behind every project is a community; behind every policy is a citizen; and behind every statistic is a human being whose life government seeks to improve,” he said.

Onyia also stressed the importance of institutional reforms in sustaining government programmes, adding that: “Sustainable development requires not only projects that citizens can see, but institutions and systems that can sustain those projects.”

Mbah’s achievements received avalanche of commendations from people that attended the event, including political leaders, traditional, and religious leaders, captains of industry, professionals, public servants and other stakeholders.

The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ben Nwoye, commended the administration for its development record and the scale of projects executed across the state.

The Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Uchenna Ugwu, commended the governor for his developmental strides, pledging the continued support of the legislative arm of the state government.

On his part, the Chairman of the Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, Igwe Samuel Asadu, equally spoke glowingly about the administration’s performance, saying a performing government should be supported to continue till 2031.

“We have never had it so good. It is not about party. But let us give the job to those who understand the job. The governor wants to move the Enugu State economy to a $30bn economy and that is exactly what he is doing,” he stated.