NECO Constructs, Donates Palace to Host Community in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

In line with its social responsibility policy, the National Examination Council (NECO) has built an ultra modern palace for the traditional ruler of Gidan-mangoro in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State.

Speaking at the inauguration and presentation of the palace on Thursday, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NECO, Prof. Danlami Ibrahim Wushsihi, defended the construction of the edifice, saying the community has continued to provide peaceful environment for the organisation to operate.

“By supporting the construction of this palace, NECO affirms that tradition matters and development must respect cultural foundations,” Wushsihi declared.

“When leadership structures are strengthened, communities become better positioned to address challenges and achieve growth

“As a council, we understand that strong education systems thrive where communities are stable, peaceful and well coordinated” he said.

Prof. Wushsihi added that as hosts of the headquarters of the council, the Gidan Mangoro community has also continued to demonstrate a spirit of hospitality, understanding and peace, adding that the peaceful coexistence enjoyed by NECO and the host communities throughout the years is a testament to the goodwill that exists between the council and the people.

The registrar therefore explained that the inaugurated palace symbolizes unity, cultural heritage and the enduring role of traditional institutions in strengthening social cohesion and also serves as a centre for leadership, counsel, reconciliation and community organization .

In appreciation of NECO’s gesture, the Gidan Mangoro community bestowed the registrar with the Maji Dadin Gidan Mangoro title.

The ceremony witnessed traditional dancing and cultural displays.