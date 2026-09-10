Massive Crowd as PDP Flags-off Campaign for Ogun 2027 Governorship Poll

Thousands of ardent supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party and indigenes of Ogun State, on Wednesday, stormed Ake Palace Pavilion in Abeokuta as the party officially flagged-off its campaigns for the 2027 governorship election.

As early as 10am, party faithful dressed in the party’s attires, began streaming into the venue, singing solidarity songs and waving flags and banners bearing the image of the PDP governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu and his deputy governorship candidate, ‘Yemi Showunmi-Kolapo.

Another set of jubilant crowd of residents, grassroots members and party loyalists, who had earlier converged at the PDP Secretariat in the capital city to welcome Adebutu, Showunmi-Kolapo, Senator Iyabo Obasanjo; and other party leaders for the major political event, waved ecstatically on the streets as they accompanied the convoy of the governorship candidate to the venue of the event.

It was a standstill from the PDP Secretariat to the stadium as the campaign train and its mammoth crowd filled the roads to capacity, with overflow crowds competing with motorists.

Street traders and other passersby waved at the moving crowd, while security operatives had a hectic time controlling entry points as the number rose.

The candidates and their supporters defied the heavy downpour during the procession as they danced to the loud music and solidary songs that kept them entertained.

The flag-off signalled the commencement of the party’s statewide campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections, as the PDP mobilises its structures and supporters towards victory.

Speaking at the flag-off venue, in his speech titled: “A Call to Liberation,” the party’s governorship candidate urged supporters and indigenes to vote out the All Progressives Congress, promising to deliver quality governance if elected.

Adebutu said Ogun people must end the era of non-performance, corruption and misgovernance and vote the PDP for liberation, a statement that elicited cheers from the crowd.

He urged residents and party supporters to come out en masse to vote for the PDP on February 6, 2027; stand by their votes, and resist intimidation.

He promised to formulate policies that would make people benefit from the dividends of democracy, highlighting resilient economy, a corruption-free work environment among other areas of focus.

Listing the seven key areas of his plans for the people, he promised to increase security, return local government autonomy, regional development, physical planning and transportation, rural and urban development, agricultural and economic development, development of women, youth and sports, enhancement of education, healthcare and social services, among others.

He also assured the people that their livelihood would not be frustrated by their political affiliation.

“Immediately we have been voted in, workers and pensioners will get their entitlements. We will stop the double taxation currently choking our market women and other traders. We will never surrender our heritage to those who will destroy it,” he added.

On her part, the deputy governorship candidate, ‘Yemi Showunmi-Kolapo assured the people of Ogun of quality leadership, stating that she was happy that supporters and residents at large defied the rain and stood by her and Adebutu.

She said the people of the state would bid poverty and maladministration goodbye once the PDP takes over reins under the administration of Hon. Adebutu.

Showunmi-Kolapo argued that it was Ladi Adebutu’s turn to govern the state. “I want to assure you all that in Ogun State, there is freedom, relief is here. (ITURA DE). The last time we flagged off the National Assembly campaign, it rain and we moved in the rain.

“Today as well, we are flagging off our governorship campaign, it rained and we moved in it. Don’t let them deceive you, we will gather like this during the inauguration of Hon. Ladi Adebutu as governor. Egba people, stand by your own.

“Former governors Ibikunle Amosun, Osoba Gbenga Daniel have governed Ogun, among others. The Adebutu family has been supporting and empowering the people of Ogun State. We want to tell the governor (Dapo Abiodun) that he should release the governorship seat, it’s Adebutu’s turn,” she said.

The Ogun PDP Chairman, Abayomi Tella, in his remarks, called on the electorate to vote Adebutu, saying their overwhelming show of support would be reciprocated with provision of basic social amenities and good governance in general.

He told the crowd of supporters, “Ladi Adebutu stood by us. That is why we will not allow an Ekiti man to come and rule our state. We don’t know wether he is a Lagos man, or Ekiti, but we won’t allow strangers to govern Ogun. Ogun people, let us use the Osun model. Stand by your votes.”

Other party leaders seized the occasion to unveil key campaign messages and rally voters behind the party’s candidates across Ogun State.

Also, residents and supporters pledged their unflinching loyalty to the PDP and assured them of their votes in January. The crowd even increased at the Pavilion as it was filled beyond capacity despite the rain.

“We will vote and stand by our votes for PDP,” many of them said.

They described the weather as “a rain of blessings”, saying it already ushered good tidings to the state.

An indigene, who simply identified himself as Bode, said: “Even if it rains fire, we will stand with the PDP, Adebutu and Iya Sunnah Our votes must count this time around and we will rejoice in the end.”