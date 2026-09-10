Katsina Approves N500m to Tackle Acute Malnutrition

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has approved N500 million as counterpart funding for the procurement of nutrition commodities to strengthen the fight against acute malnutrition among children across the state.

The approval was granted by the State Executive Council at its 15th Regular Meeting, chaired by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda on Wednesday at the General Muhammadu Buhari House, Katsina.

The Commissioner for Health, Musa Adamu, said the funding would sustain the provision of essential nutrition commodities for children suffering from acute malnutrition and further strengthen the state’s response to the condition.

The commissioner said the intervention was part of the Radda administration’s unflinching efforts to improve healthcare delivery and address critical needs affecting vulnerable residents, particularly children.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Dr Salisu Bala Zango, said the counci also approved the procurement of 95,000 bags of assorted grains for distribution to less privileged and vulnerable residents across the state.

He said the grain distribution is aimed at cushioning the effects of the current economic hardship and providing direct assistance to households in need.

He added that the council approved the procurement and distribution of non-food items and cash support to vulnerable groups, including orphans, widows, persons with special needs and other less privileged members of the society.

On his part, the Special Adviser on Market Development, Mustapha Bala Batsari, said the council approved the modernisation of Dandume, Daura, Mashi and Jibia markets.

He explained that the modernisation of the markets selected across the three senatorial zones of the state would improve commercial infrastructure and strengthen the socio-economic wellbeing of residents.