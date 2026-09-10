Foundation Hosts Do What U Love Festival

Street Project Foundation (SPF) has announced the return of its flagship creative platform, the Do What U Love (DWUL) Festival, for its seventh edition. Taking place on

Friday, 11th September 2026 in Lagos, DWUL Festival 7.0 will bring together hundreds of young creatives, entrepreneurs, and industry stakeholders for a single day dedicated to the business and craft of creativity.

This year’s theme, “The Creator’s Market,” reflects the festival’s continued commitment to positioning creativity as a viable and sustainable economic pathway for young Nigerians. The event will feature a packed programme including a creative pitch competition, a poetry slam, masterclasses, a panel discussion, live performances, a film screening, and the presentation of the Wole Oguntokun Legacy Award, alongside games and networking opportunities.

Ahead of the main event, SPF opened three calls for entries to identify standout talent for the Festival stage: the “Mic Check” Poetry Slam, offering a N100,000 prize for original spoken-word performance; “Pitch It,” a creative pitch competition for entrepreneurs and innovators aged 18–35 years

with N400,000 in prize money on the line; and an open call for performers inviting musicians, dancers, spoken-word artists, and filmmakers to apply to perform. Selected applicants across all

three categories are currently being contacted directly ahead of the event.

Commenting, Founder of FSP, Rita Ezenwa Okoro, said: “Every year, Do What U Love reminds us that creativity is not a hobby, it is an economy. This year’s theme is about giving young Nigerians the tools, the stage, and the recognition to build real, sustainable careers from what they love to do.”

The festival will also honour the legacy of the late Wole Oguntokun through the presentation of the

Wole Oguntokun Legacy Award (WOLA), recognising young Nigerians aged 18–35 years who are using

theatre, storytelling, and social advocacy to drive change in their communities. Last year’s inaugural recipient, Ayodeji Ajadi, was celebrated with a cash prize of N500,000 for his contributions to storytelling and advocacy.