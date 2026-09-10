Rivers ADP Vows 500,000 Jobs in First Year, Rejects Rainbow Coalition

The Rivers State chapter of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) has formally commenced its campaign for the 2027 governorship election, with its candidate, Angel Lawson, promising to create 500,000 direct and indirect jobs within the first year of his administration if elected.

Lawson mpledgedyesterday in Port Harcourt while flagging off the party’s governorship campaign alongside his running mate, Orluh Ibrahim Nyekachi.

He said his decision to contest the governorship was driven by the desire to provide inclusive governance, tackle unemployment, and expand economic opportunities for residents of the state.

According to him, Rivers State, despite its enormous oil wealth and strategic economic position, continues to grapple with high unemployment, poverty, and inadequate access to basic services.

“Rivers State is blessed with enormous natural resources, a strategic location, talented people and tremendous economic potential. Yet, too many of our people continue to struggle with unemployment, inadequate healthcare and education, poor access to basic services and limited economic opportunities,” he said.

Lawson said the unemployment situation in the state had contributed significantly to multidimensional poverty in the state, promising that an ADP-led government would make job creation and economic empowerment its immediate priorities.

The campaign team said its target was to create “500,000 direct and indirect jobs and empowerment opportunities within the first 365 days in office.

“We will publish implementation milestones and periodically report progress to Rivers’ people because these figures must not merely remain campaign promises. They must become measurable outcomes.”

It explained that funding for the proposed programme would be mobilised through strategic state investments, public-private partnerships, private capital, development finance institutions, international partnerships, cooperatives and revolving enterprise funds.

“The government will serve as a facilitator, investor, guarantor, and enabler using public resources strategically to attract significantly greater private investment into the Rivers’ economy,” the team added.

Lawson also dismissed reports linking the ADP to the Rainbow Coalition, a grassroots political group associated with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

“ADP is a party that stands alone. We are not part of the Rainbow Coalition. We depend on God who gives power. We do not have a godfather or money bag,” he declared.

Nyekachi, the deputy governorship candidate, urged Rivers’ voters not to be intimidated during the 2027 elections.

“Don’t be scared by anybody or party. On election day, cast your vote, protect your vote, and ensure that the right result is announced,” he said.

He added that Rivers State needed a political alternative, insisting that the 2027 elections must produce a credible outcome.

“In 2027, our votes must count. No more sitting down somewhere to write a result and announce the same to Nigerians. That dark era is far gone. This time, our vote must count,” Nyekachi said.