Lawmakers At Loggerheads Over Wike’s Alleged Borrowing Without N’ Assembly’s Approval

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has dismissed allegations made by the lawmaker representing Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Ireti Kingibe, that FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, engaged in borrowings without the approval of the National Assembly.

Speaking on national television, Kingibe had raised concerns over the borrowings, insisting that she had never seen Wike appear before the Senate to seek approval for any loan.

“I have never seen Wike come to the National Assembly and before the Senate to ask for approval of anything,” Kingibe had said.

However, Agbese while reacting to the recent claim by the senator, in a statement issued Thursday, maintained that Wike had not committed any infraction in the financing of projects and programmes of the FCT.

The lawmaker described Wike as one of the most legislatively compliant public servants under the scrutiny of the National Assembly.

He noted that it was misleading to suggest that the FCT minister had circumvented the National Assembly or acted outside the law in securing funds for projects in the territory.

The House deputy spokesperson stressed that Wike had consistently subjected the FCT Administration’s activities to legislative scrutiny, including the presentation and consideration of the territory’s budgets and appearances before relevant committees of the National Assembly.

“The processes governing public borrowings involve the appropriate constitutional and administrative authorities, and the FCT minister cannot unilaterally create a sovereign borrowing obligation outside those established processes,” he said.

Agbese emphasised that the minister’s record of engagement with the legislature contradicted any suggestion that he had deliberately operated outside legislative oversight.

According to him, “Wike has committed no infraction in borrowings. There is no basis for the allegation that he has been borrowing money behind the back of the National Assembly.”

Agbese argued that an increase in the FCT’s debt profile should not, on its own, be interpreted as evidence that the minister violated the law in borrowings, noting that the territory had witnessed an unprecedented expansion in infrastructure development under Wike.

He said the increase in FCT’s debt profile should be considered alongside the volume of ongoing infrastructure projects in the capital city under Wike, including massive road constructions, rehabilitation, transportation infrastructure and other development projects.

Agbese pointed out that financing infrastructure through lawful borrowings was not, in itself, an offence, stressing that the critical issue was whether the required approvals and procedures had been followed.

He said the National Assembly had maintained oversight over the FCT Administration and that Wike had appeared before relevant legislative committees whenever required.

“Under our searchlight, the FCT Minister is one of the most legislatively compliant public servants. He has consistently engaged the National Assembly and subjected the activities of the FCT Administration to legislative scrutiny,” he said.