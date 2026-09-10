  • Thursday, 10th September, 2026

Warwick Alumni Get New Leadership, Aruleba Emerges President

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Funmi Ogundare 

Warwick University Nigeria Alumni Association has elected Kayode Aruleba as its new President, succeeding Olukemi Ogutuga-Awodein, who completed her three-year tenure.

Aruleba’s election took place at the association’s Annual General Meeting held recently at The Nordic Hotel, Lagos.

Other members of the newly elected Executive Committee (EXCOS) are Titus Osikoya, Vice-President; Adedolapo Onikan, Secretary; Mariam Chukwuemeka, Deputy Secretary; Emmanuel Anumbor, Treasurer; and Noble Obasi, Legal Adviser.

The new leadership is expected to build on the association’s existing network while strengthening engagement, mentorship, inclusiveness and professional networking among Warwick alumni in Nigeria.

In her remarks as President, Ogutuga-Awodein, recalled her three-year tenure and urged the incoming executive to pursue its vision with determination and remain committed to fostering stronger relationships among members.

She said her ambition when she assumed office was to build an alumni body that reflected the excellence and global spirit of Warwick University while creating a network capable of celebrating members’ achievements, supporting one another, positively influencing society and opening opportunities for future generations of Warwick graduates in Nigeria.

Ogutuga-Awodein acknowledged that some of the objectives she set out to achieve were not fully realised, but expressed appreciation to members of her executive committee for their support throughout her tenure.

She also appealed to members to support the new leadership, urging the incoming team to remain tenacious in implementing its programmes and collaborate with alumni who shared a genuine commitment to interaction and camaraderie.

The leadership transition marks a new chapter for the Warwick alumni community in Nigeria, with the new executive expected to consolidate the association’s activities and deepen connections among its members.

Ogutuga-Awodein, who reaffirmed her pride in being a Warwick alumna, expressed optimism about the future of the Association, saying: “The journey continues, and the best chapters are still ahead.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.