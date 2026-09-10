Warwick Alumni Get New Leadership, Aruleba Emerges President

Funmi Ogundare

Warwick University Nigeria Alumni Association has elected Kayode Aruleba as its new President, succeeding Olukemi Ogutuga-Awodein, who completed her three-year tenure.

Aruleba’s election took place at the association’s Annual General Meeting held recently at The Nordic Hotel, Lagos.

Other members of the newly elected Executive Committee (EXCOS) are Titus Osikoya, Vice-President; Adedolapo Onikan, Secretary; Mariam Chukwuemeka, Deputy Secretary; Emmanuel Anumbor, Treasurer; and Noble Obasi, Legal Adviser.

The new leadership is expected to build on the association’s existing network while strengthening engagement, mentorship, inclusiveness and professional networking among Warwick alumni in Nigeria.

In her remarks as President, Ogutuga-Awodein, recalled her three-year tenure and urged the incoming executive to pursue its vision with determination and remain committed to fostering stronger relationships among members.

She said her ambition when she assumed office was to build an alumni body that reflected the excellence and global spirit of Warwick University while creating a network capable of celebrating members’ achievements, supporting one another, positively influencing society and opening opportunities for future generations of Warwick graduates in Nigeria.

Ogutuga-Awodein acknowledged that some of the objectives she set out to achieve were not fully realised, but expressed appreciation to members of her executive committee for their support throughout her tenure.

She also appealed to members to support the new leadership, urging the incoming team to remain tenacious in implementing its programmes and collaborate with alumni who shared a genuine commitment to interaction and camaraderie.

The leadership transition marks a new chapter for the Warwick alumni community in Nigeria, with the new executive expected to consolidate the association’s activities and deepen connections among its members.

Ogutuga-Awodein, who reaffirmed her pride in being a Warwick alumna, expressed optimism about the future of the Association, saying: “The journey continues, and the best chapters are still ahead.”