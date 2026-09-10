Hamzat: Goldrim Plaza ‘ll Boost Commerce in Ifako-Ijaiye

Jessica Erobomhan

The Executive Chairman of Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government, Hon. Usman Hamzat, has inaugurated the 110-unit Goldrim Plaza in Ojodu-Berger, Lagos State, in a move expected to further strengthen commercial activity along the busy Lagos corridor.

The newly completed plaza, developed by Goldrim Construction Company, brings together a mix of businesses including financial institutions, medical suppliers, boutiques, salons, information technology firms, logistics companies and foodstuff suppliers, creating a one-stop commercial destination for residents and businesses in the area.

Speaking at the event, Hamzat described the project as a significant investment in the local economy, saying developments of this nature were important to his administration’s objective of positioning Ifako-Ijaiye as a major commercial hub in Lagos State.

He commended the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Goldrim Construction Company, Mr. Gbenga Edeyokun, for investing in the area and urged other private investors to take advantage of opportunities within the local government.

Hamzat also called on traders and other occupants of the plaza to maintain the facility and ensure that the surrounding environment remained clean and secure.

Earlier, Edeyokun said the completion of Goldrim Plaza represented another milestone in the company’s effort to provide commercial spaces that combine functionality, security and value for money.

He said the company’s philosophy was anchored on creating conducive working and trading environments that meet modern standards while remaining accessible to businesses across different segments of society.

“We spend the most hours of the day awake in the office, business organisations or trading places. As a result, we have provided well-finished office and shop units that are of world standard,” Edeyokun said.

He said the units were equipped with private conveniences and showers, while the plaza had well-lit internal and external corridors, ample parking, CCTV surveillance and human security personnel.

Beyond the physical infrastructure, Edeyokun said the plaza was deliberately conceived as a one-stop commercial centre where businesses serving different needs could operate under one roof.

“At Goldrim Plaza, the business environment is also worthy of note. Various needs of different people, regardless of social status, are met under the same roof in a one-stop plaza,” he said.

According to him, the development currently accommodates businesses spanning financial services, healthcare supplies, fashion, beauty, technology, logistics and retail, among others.

Edeyokun also disclosed that Goldrim had introduced a shop ownership model that allows entrepreneurs and investors to acquire commercial units outright while spreading payment over an agreed period.

He said the model was designed to give customers greater flexibility while providing them with an opportunity to own commercial real estate rather than remain tenants.

“We believe that our customers should be able to make their financial commitments to us and go to sleep with confidence,” he said, stressing the company’s emphasis on integrity in its dealings with customers.

The Goldrim CEO further disclosed that the company was extending its property development portfolio into residential real estate, with its first housing projects expected to be unveiled soon in the Grammar School area of Ojodu-Berger.

He said the expansion was part of the company’s broader strategy to respond to the growing demand for quality housing and commercial property in Lagos.

Edeyokun assured prospective buyers and investors that the company would continue to focus on affordability, durability and quality in its developments.

The ceremony also attracted goodwill messages from the Lagos State House of Assembly member representing Epe Constituency I, Honourable Tobun Abiodun, and the Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso.

Both speakers commended Edeyokun for his entrepreneurial drive and persistence, describing the development as an example of how private investment can complement government efforts to improve economic infrastructure.