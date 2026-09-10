  • Wednesday, 9th September, 2026

‘Dorman Long Management not Aware of CAC Public Notice’

Business | 4 seconds ago

Dorman Long Engineering Company Limited has said that it is not aware of the Public Notice issued by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on September 8, 2026, concerning the company’s membership, ownership and management.

“Dorman Long Engineering Company Limited is engaging with the relevant authorities and taking the necessary steps to address the matter through the appropriate regulatory and legal processes. We will cooperate fully with the relevant authorities and comply with applicable regulatory requirements as the matter progresses.

“Throughout this process, our priority is to maintain business continuity, continued engagement with our stakeholders and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of our operations and services. We will provide further information when appropriate and as developments permit,” the company said in a statement.

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