BEYOND DECRIMINALISING SUICIDES

The authorities must do more to contain the growing problem

As Nigeria joins other countries today to mark the 2026 World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD), it is important for critical stakeholders to join the ongoing conversation on how we can collectively address what has become a major public health challenge. Last month (August), the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a proposal to amend the National Mental Health Act with the aim of removing criminal penalties for attempted suicide, officially shifting Nigeria’s legal framework from punishment to care and psychological support. Currently, both Section 327 of the Criminal Code Act (Southern Nigeria) and Section 231 of the Penal Code (Northern Nigeria) criminalise suicide attempts. But beyond the executive bill being prepared for the National Assembly to amend those colonial laws still in operation, Nigeria must do more. Changing the narrative on suicide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), “is about transforming how we perceive this complex issue and shifting from a culture of silence and stigma to one of openness, understanding, and support.”

With only nine federal neuropsychiatric hospitals in the country, ignorance, serious budget constraints, and the exodus of many experts in the field who seek greener pastures abroad, it comes as no surprise that suicides are on the increase in the country. According to the WHO, one in four Nigerians suffer from some sort of mental illnesses. Unfortunately, there is nothing to suggest that there are efforts to tackle this health challenge. In recent years, reports on suicide have moved to a very disturbing trend, and it is not restricted to any demographic group as both the young and the old are killing themselves.

But the country is not doing enough to tackle this public health emergency, and it is responsible for the growing cases of suicides. Stemming the tide requires a multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary approach involving various government ministries, agencies, and departments (MDAs), especially that of health, labour and employment, and social services.

There are many theories as to why many Nigerians are now taking their own lives and they are traceable mostly to the enormous emotional and financial stress as well as pervading poverty and hopelessness everywhere. It is an established fact that impoverished individuals are a major risk group for depression. And depression, according to experts, is the most common reason why people commit suicide. For years, the nation’s present socio-economic environment has been a predisposing factor to depression and perhaps suicide. Besides, the use of hard drugs (particularly Indian hemp, cocaine and even methamphetamine) are commonplace in the society and one of the adverse effects is depression.

Medical practitioners under the aegis of the Society of Family Physicians of Nigeria, (SOFPON) have for years been raising concerns about the growing number of Nigerians living with depression, a major risk factor for suicide. While the authorities must begin to deal with this problem, there are also other reasons why people take their own lives and devastate members of their family and friends with shock. For instance, underlying mental disorders such as schizophrenia, excessive alcoholism, and drug abuse play a significant role in triggering suicidal thoughts.

To successfully deal with this problem of suicides, stakeholders must do more, especially to address the issue of poverty and stigma We also recommend an awareness campaign on the prevention of social habits that are detrimental to mental health, especially among young people.