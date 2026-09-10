AFSNET 2026: Otu Seeks FAAN Partnership to Boost Flight Efficiency, Airport Capacity

Bassey Inyang in Calabar





Governor Bassey Edet Otu of Cross River State has called for a stronger and more strategic partnership between the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Cross River State Government to enhance flight efficiency, upgrade airport facilities and improve passenger experience ahead of the 6th African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network (AfSNET) Investment Conference.

The conference, scheduled for November 12–14, 2026, is expected to attract participants from across Africa and the Caribbean, placing Cross River State at the centre of a major international investment and economic diplomacy engagement.

Governor Otu made the call in Calabar when the Governing Board of FAAN, led by its chairman and former governor of Kano State, Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, paid a courtesy visit to the governor.

The governor described the visit as strategically significant, noting that the growing profile of Cross River as a tourism, investment and diplomatic destination required corresponding improvements in its aviation infrastructure.

He said the state was preparing to receive a significant number of visitors in connection with the AfSNET conference and other forthcoming activities, including the visit of the president.

According to him, visitors from about 19 African countries are expected in Cross River, while the overall number of guests associated with the forthcoming engagements could rise to approximately 2,000.

“We are expecting people from about 19 African countries, and we are looking at almost 2,000 people coming into Cross River State,” Otu said, stressing that such an influx required deliberate preparation and seamless coordination among all relevant agencies.

The governor said the expected increase in passenger traffic made it imperative for FAAN and the state government to immediately begin preparations to ensure that the Margaret Ekpo International Airport was adequately equipped to handle the anticipated volume of passengers and dignitaries.

“We need to scale up our facilities and operations because we are expecting a lot of people,” he said. “We cannot afford to have a situation where the infrastructure does not correspond with the number and quality of visitors that will be coming into the state.”

Otu particularly called for the immediate activation and upgrading of the airport’s VIP International Lounge, stressing that the facility should be brought to a standard capable of receiving international visitors and high-ranking dignitaries.

“We need the VIP International Lounge to be activated and upgraded,” the governor said. “We must have facilities that can meet international standards, particularly because of the kind of visitors we are expecting.”

He said the airport was not merely a transportation facility but an important component of the state’s investment and tourism infrastructure, arguing that the first impression visitors receive upon arrival could significantly influence their perception of Cross River.

“For us, the airport is the gateway to Cross River,” Otu said. “It is the first point of contact for many of our visitors, and therefore, it must reflect the standard, beauty and hospitality for which Cross River is known.”

The governor also placed strong emphasis on security, particularly the need to strengthen data and operational security at the airport and ensure closer coordination among FAAN, the Nigerian Air Force and other relevant security agencies.

“We need to strengthen the team by working with the Nigerian Air Force and ensure that the necessary provisions are put in place as soon as possible,” he said.

Otu noted the anticipated gathering of international visitors and dignitaries required a comprehensive security architecture capable of protecting passengers, visitors and critical aviation infrastructure.

Beyond security, the governor urged FAAN and other stakeholders to address any challenges affecting ongoing airport-related projects, insisting that the State could not afford delays as preparations for the international conference gathers momentum.

“We need to look at whatever challenges we have and address them immediately,” he said. “We have to ensure that the projects are delivered within the stipulated timeframe because we are working towards a date and that date cannot be shifted for us.”

He stressed that the engagement with FAAN should not be regarded as a one-off meeting, but as the foundation for a sustained institutional partnership that would continue beyond the AfSNET conference.

“This will not be the end, because we are going to build a sustainable relationship,” Otu declared. “We want to work with FAAN in a way that will ensure that Cross River’s aviation infrastructure continues to improve and that passengers and visitors have a better experience.”

The governor said the state was open to deeper collaboration with FAAN in the areas of aviation infrastructure, passenger services, security, technology and operational efficiency.

He expressed confidence that a stronger partnership would not only support the successful hosting of AfSNET 2026 but also contribute to the long-term growth of tourism, trade and investment in the state.

“Our interest is to make sure that anybody who comes into Cross River through the airport has a good experience,” he said. “If we are serious about tourism and investment, then our airport must be able to support those ambitions.”

Otu further said the state’s expanding economic activities and its renewed focus on tourism and investment required an aviation system capable of responding to emerging opportunities.

He therefore urged FAAN to see the development of the airport as a shared responsibility and to work closely with the state government in identifying and resolving operational challenges.

“We want FAAN to see Cross River as a partner,” the Governor said. “We are ready to support whatever is required within our own areas of responsibility to make sure that the airport functions efficiently.”

Earlier, the chairman of the FAAN Governing Board and former governor of Kano State, Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, who was on a facility tour in the state, assured the governor of the authority’s readiness to collaborate with the Cross River State Government to improve airport operations and passenger experience.

Ganduje said the visit was aimed at strengthening the relationship between FAAN and the State Government and exploring areas where both institutions could work together to improve aviation services in Cross River.

He described Cross River as one of Africa’s most beautiful and clean destinations, noting that its growing tourism profile made an efficient airport indispensable to its development ambitions.

“Cross River is one of the beautiful and cleanest destinations in Africa,” Ganduje said.

“If the State is attracting tourists, investors and international visitors, then the airport facilities must also be improved to support that development.”