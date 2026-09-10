2027: Sokoto CP Bans Weapons, Private Security at Rallies, Cites New Electoral Act

*Warns party leaders will be held responsible for the conduct of their supporters

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, Hayatu Hassan Shafa, has warned political parties and their supporters against violence, hate speech, fake news, and other actions capable of undermining the credibility of the 2027 general election.

Speaking at a stakeholder meeting with chairmen and representatives of political parties in Sokoto, Shafa said the elections must be approached as a democratic contest and not as a battle to be won by force or intimidation.

He urged all political actors to embrace issue-based campaigns and to cooperate fully with security agencies.

“We are gathered here today not as rivals but as custodians of Sokoto State’s future. The elections ahead are not a war to be won by force. They are a contest of ideas to be won by the will of the people,” the CP stated.

Shafa outlined five key areas for engagement with the parties ahead of the polls, including peaceful conduct, accountability, zero tolerance for violence and illegal conduct, cooperation with security agencies, and recognition of the peculiar security challenges facing the state.

He cautioned political leaders to discourage abusive campaigns, fake news, and character assassination, stressing that manifestos and policy proposals should be allowed to speak for candidates.

“We must move from the politics of insult to the politics of issues. There is no room for hate speech, fake news, or character assassination,” he said.

The police boss, however, issued a stern warning that party leaders would be held personally responsible for the conduct of their supporters, including youth wings and social media influencers.

“If your supporters, be they youth wings or social media influencers, disturb the peace, we will hold you personally accountable. The days of looking the other way are over,” he declared.

Shafa also prohibited the destruction of campaign posters and banners, the display of weapons, and the use of private security outfits during rallies.

He stressed that the Nigerian Police Force would enforce the Electoral Act 2022 without bias, saying, “If you break the law, you will face the consequences,” he warned.

The commissioner further called on political parties to share intelligence with security agencies on emerging threats and potential flashpoints, describing security as a collective responsibility.