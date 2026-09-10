Nigeria Must Not Descend into Political Violence Ahead of 2027 Polls, Ubani Warns

Wale Igbintade





Human rights lawyer, Monday Onyekachi Ubani, SAN, has warned Nigeria’s political class against escalating threats, intimidation and political intolerance ahead of the 2027 general election, saying the country must not descend into violence in the pursuit of political power.

Ubani, said Nigeria’s political environment was becoming increasingly unsettling, with political competition gradually giving way to threats, bullying, intimidation and open hostility.

In a statement titled: “There Are Minimum Requirements: Nigeria Must Not Descend,” he said the development should concern every Nigerian, warning that the political temperature was rising dangerously even before the 2027 campaign season had fully gathered momentum.

He said some of the language and conduct already being displayed by political actors suggested that intolerance was becoming an increasingly disturbing feature of the country’s political discourse.

Ubani cited developments in Ebonyi State as one of the early warning signs.

He referred to reports that the governor, while addressing newly sworn-in local government chairmen, warned them not to permit defeat in their respective constituencies.

He also cited a reported statement by one of the newly sworn-in chairmen, Eze Paul Ituma of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, who allegedly declared that he would not allow anyone to “take garri from his mouth” and promised to do whatever was necessary to secure victory for his principal and party.

Ubani said whether such statements were intended as political rhetoric or something more sinister, they should neither be encouraged nor normalised in a democracy.

He also expressed concern over the reported denial of entry into a state to one of the presidential contenders, saying the incident raised serious questions about the country’s tolerance of political opposition.

“Whatever the eventual facts may be, the incident provides another opportunity to ask an important question: Are we becoming so intolerant of political opposition that we are prepared to deny our opponents even the basic freedom to visit a state in the federation?” he asked.

He said the authorities responsible for governance in the state should provide a sufficiently convincing public explanation of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The senior lawyer warned that Nigeria’s political history was replete with painful examples of the consequences of allowing political competition to degenerate into hatred and violence.

He cited Operation Wetie in the South-West during the First Republic as a grim reminder of the dangers of political intolerance.

He also noted that the 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023 elections were, to varying degrees, marred by violence, threats, intimidation and loss of lives.