When Waste Becomes Wealth: The Emerging Green Economy in Lagos

Lagos is beginning to rethink what it means to call something “waste.” Plastic, aluminium, textiles, organic materials and even electronic components are increasingly finding their way into recycling and reuse chains, creating jobs and new economic opportunities. As the city grapples with rising waste volumes, the emerging circular economy offers a different approach by turning discarded materials into valuable resources while reducing dependence on landfills. Victoria Ojiako writes

For decades, the Nigerian expression “pure waste” carried only one meaning. Something worthless. Something to be discarded. Something whose usefulness had ended. But in the emerging environmental economy of Lagos, that definition is increasingly becoming outdated.

What one household throws away can become another person’s raw material. Plastic bottles can return to manufacturing. Aluminium retains market value. Organic waste can become compost. Textiles can be reused or upcycled.

Electronic components can be recovered. Even discarded materials floating along waterways can enter a collection and recycling chain.

This is why the transition towards a circular economy may eventually prove to be one of the more important, if less immediately visible, elements of Lagos’s environmental legacy.

LAWMA has summarised the philosophy quite simply: rather than continuously disposing of waste, the city needs to reduce, reuse and recycle. The numbers suggest that an industry is already emerging.

According to LAWMA, recycling companies operating within the state’s ecosystem grew from just three to 78, with more than 6,000 jobs created. Another 590 marine-waste jobs were created around shoreline and canal cleaning activities.

These may appear modest against Lagos’s enormous population, but they tell an important story. Environmental management can generate economic activity. Until relatively recently, discussions about refuse revolved principally around the cost of removing it.

How many trucks would government purchase? How much would collection cost? Where would another dumpsite be located? Who would evacuate the waste? Circularity introduces a different conversation.

What is the commercial value of the material being thrown away? Who can process it? What products can be manufactured from it? How many livelihoods can be built around the value chain? And how much material can be prevented from entering landfills in the first place?

One example is plastic waste. In April 2025, LAWMA announced a partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation and the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance under a project intended to strengthen sustainable plastic-value chains.

The programme envisaged four plastic-waste collection facilities and 30 designated collection points across Lekki and Lagos Mainland.

The significance is not merely in providing more locations for people to drop plastic.

A collection point is the beginning of an economic chain. Material collected in sufficient volume can be aggregated, sorted and sold to processors. Those processors, in turn, supply recovered materials to manufacturers.

The rubbish bin gradually becomes part of an industrial supply chain.

Textile waste offers another illustration.

In 2025, LAWMA disclosed that textiles represented an estimated eight per cent of the city’s waste stream and announced plans aimed at diverting textile waste from landfill while encouraging upcycling and recycling initiatives.

Again, the principle is simple. Why bury material for which another use can be found?

The same logic is informing the more ambitious attempt to reconfigure landfill dependence.

The state disclosed in late 2025 that a concession arrangement was expected to process about 4,000 tonnes of municipal waste each day, with much of the recovered stream intended for compost and recyclable materials. It has separately pursued waste-to-energy and electronic-waste initiatives.

There will be questions. There should be. Waste-conversion projects must prove commercially viable. Environmental standards must be transparent.

Private-sector concessions must deliver measurable outcomes rather than impressive announcements. Communities around treatment facilities deserve protection from pollution.

But those are arguments for proper execution, not for remaining trapped in an unsustainable model. Lagos does not have unlimited land on which to establish ever-expanding dumpsites.

And landfill itself represents lost economic value when recyclable materials are buried alongside residual waste.

The strategic destination should therefore be obvious: landfills should progressively receive only what cannot reasonably be recovered, recycled, reused, composted or converted.

Getting there requires more than technology. Households have to separate waste. Businesses must participate. Manufacturers should assume greater responsibility for packaging entering the environment.

Recyclers need reliable volumes. Collection systems have to distinguish recyclable material from general refuse.

Consumers must begin to understand that the item in their hand does not become valueless merely because they have finished using it. That cultural transformation may take longer than building any processing plant. But it is already starting.

Across Lagos today, there are people whose livelihoods depend on materials somebody else considered worthless. They are collectors, aggregators, recyclers, processors and entrepreneurs.

The next chapter of the Lagos waste story should be about dramatically expanding that economy. Because perhaps the most profound environmental shift will occur when Lagosians no longer see everything inside the refuse bag as rubbish.

A cleaner Lagos may ultimately emerge not simply because people learn where to dump waste, but because they discover that much of what they are throwing away should never have been dumped at all.