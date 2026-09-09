UK Backs Rural Digital Revolution With Community Hub in Ogun

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United Kingdom has intensified its push to bridge Nigeria’s widening digital divide with the inauguration of a community-owned connectivity hub in Siun, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The facility, supported by the UK Government through the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Digital Access Programme, is designed to take affordable internet access, digital education and economic opportunities to residents of the underserved community.

The Siun Community Self-Built Connectivity Hub, inaugurated on September 2, is one of 10 community-centred digital hubs supported by the UK Government across Nigeria.

Unlike conventional connectivity projects, the initiative places the community at the centre of the project, with residents expected to participate in the construction, management and long-term sustainability of the facility.

Speaking on behalf of the UK Government, the FCDO’s First Secretary for Economic Partnership, Grace Bell, said the project represented more than the provision of an internet facility, describing it as an example of what could be achieved when communities were empowered to develop solutions to their own challenges.

Bell said the initiative demonstrated that digital transformation could become more sustainable and inclusive when local communities were directly involved in shaping and owning the process.

The new hub is expected to provide reliable internet connectivity while serving as a centre for digital learning, skills acquisition, entrepreneurship, education and access to information and essential services.

The facility was constructed with locally sourced materials and incorporates sustainable energy solutions, reflecting the programme’s emphasis on environmental responsibility, resilience and community ownership.

For residents of Siun, the project is expected to have particular significance for young people and women, who often face barriers to accessing digital tools, skills and economic opportunities.

The Olu of Siun, Oba Lawrence Odeyinka, whose leadership helped mobilise community participation in the project, described the facility as an important investment in the future of the community.

He said the digital hub would provide youths and market women with opportunities to acquire skills needed to compete in the modern economy, assuring the people that the community would protect and sustain the facility.

Also speaking at the inauguration, Prof. Ajao Adenekan, who represented the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Michael Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, described the project as an opening to new opportunities rather than merely the inauguration of another building.

The Siun facility now joins similar community connectivity centres supported by the programme in Kaduna, Kwara, Abia and Ogun States.

The centres are being developed as part of a broader effort to tackle digital exclusion by combining internet access with digital literacy, community learning and skills development.

The UK’s Digital Access Programme forms part of its broader partnership with Nigeria aimed at expanding meaningful digital access, strengthening digital skills and supporting participation in the digital economy.

For Siun, however, the immediate challenge will be to translate the newly established connectivity into lasting economic and social benefits.

With operations now commencing, community leaders are expected to ensure that the hub remains functional and accessible, particularly to young people, women and other underserved groups.

The project’s community-led model is also expected to provide a template for expanding digital infrastructure into other rural communities where conventional connectivity investments have struggled to reach.

As Nigeria seeks to deepen digital inclusion and equip its growing youth population for an increasingly technology-driven economy, the Siun initiative places a significant question before policymakers and development partners: whether empowering communities to own and manage their digital infrastructure can provide a more sustainable route to closing the country’s digital divide.