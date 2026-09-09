Tinubu Felicitates Ex-FHA Executive Director, Abdulmumin Jibrin, at 50

.Describes him as a dependable political ally with entrepreneurial drive, enduring commitment to public service

.Rejoices with pentecostal fellowship leader, Wale Oke, On 70th birthday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with former Executive Director of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), and member of the 10th House of Representatives representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State, Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa on his 50th birthday on September 9, 2026

In pursuit of knowledge, Kofa earned two PhDs in International Relations and Economics, as well as an MBA, from Bayero University. He complemented these academic laurels with executive education at Harvard Business School, Oxford and London Business Schools, and INSEAD (France).

The President, in a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, celebrated Jibrin, a dependable political ally, on this milestone, lauding his intellectual rigour, entrepreneurial drive, and enduring commitment to public service.

The President commended Jibrin’s lifelong pursuit of knowledge, noting that his academic foundation at the University of Abuja, Ahmadu Bello University, SBS-Swiss Business School (Switzerland), Bayero University, and other leading institutions reflects an uncommon appetite for learning, excellence, and global perspectives that has informed his approach to leadership and public service.

Tinubu also acknowledged Jibrin’s sterling public service record, including his service as Chairman of the House Committees on Finance, Appropriations, Land Transport, Foreign Affairs, and Housing and Habitat, where he engaged some of the most consequential questions of Nigeria’s public finance, fiscal policy, infrastructure, and housing, as well as his service in the Federal Housing Authority as Executive Director.

According to the President : “Abdulmumin Jibrin represents a generation of Nigerians whose pursuit of knowledge, enterprise, and public service has been driven by a desire to make a difference. His journey from scholarship and business into national politics reflects intellectual curiosity, resilience, and a deep commitment to Nigeria. At 50, he has much to celebrate, but I am confident that his most consequential contributions to our nation are still ahead.

“As he marks this golden milestone, I wish him renewed strength, sound health, wisdom, and greater fulfilment in the years ahead, and I urge him to continue deploying his experience and knowledge in mentoring younger Nigerians, strengthening democratic institutions, and advancing the development of Kano State and Nigeria.”

Tinubu also rejoiced with the National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and founder of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Archbishop Francis Wale Oke, as he marks his 70th birthday.

The President celebrated the author and renowned cleric as a deeply religious leader guided by a deep-rooted love for propagating the gospel of Christ.

Tinubu also extolled the clergyman’s contributions to higher education and human development in the country as the co-founder and Chancellor of Precious Cornerstone University, which has provided opportunities to thousands of Nigerian youths.

According to the President: “As a celebrated spiritual leader and two-time President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, you have distinguished yourself through integrity, humility, spiritual commitment, and courageous leadership.

“You have consistently championed mutual respect, dialogue, understanding, and peaceful coexistence. Through your words and actions, you have shown that faith, when genuinely rooted in love for God and humanity, should build bridges across boundaries.

“Through the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, your commitment to evangelism has found a powerful instrument for proclaiming the Gospel, reaching and leading millions across the world to embrace the message of salvation, hope, faith, and restoration.

“As you mark this milestone, you have served God faithfully, provided leadership responsibly, built bridges across religious divides, advocated for peace, proclaimed the Gospel, and invested in the future through education.

“May the Lord, whose light you have faithfully proclaimed through your ministry, continue to illuminate your path, renew your strength, and preserve you in sound health, for many more fruitful years of service to God and humanity.”