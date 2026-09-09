Strict Cap for Nigerian Delegation to China’s, Petro- Oil and Gas Tech Exhibition

Olawale Ajimotokan

There is a scramble among Nigerian oil and gas executives, project developers and subnational investment vehicles seeking to be included in the official Nigerian delegation to the 19th China (Dongying) International Petroleum and Petrochemical Equipment & Technology Exhibition (CDYPE 2026).

The CDYPE, scheduled for September 28–30, 2026, in Dongying, Shandong Province is one of Asia’s premier industrial energy platforms.

Dongying is China’s central petroleum equipment hub, built around the famous Shengli Oilfield—China’s second-largest oil field, discovered in 1961 and managed by Sinopec.

The Shengli region accounts for 85 percent of the field’s output and 80 percent of its geological reserves.

Beyond upstream production, Dongying is an international refining powerhouse for independent processing, equipment manufacturing, and specialized liquid bulk logistics via Dongying Port—the largest liquid chemical and oil port in the Bohai Economic Rim.

Over 500 major industrial exhibitors and 20,000 international delegates are expected, including Chinese state energy giants Sinopec, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), CNOOC, PipeChina, Shengli Oilfield, and Kerui Petroleum alongside global financiers, EPC contractors, and equipment manufacturers.

It was gathered that unlike standard trade fairs, access to the Nigerian bilateral delegation is restricted under a tight quota given that organizers have set a hard cap to keep discussions transaction-driven rather than purely observational.

With the deadline for delegate nominations set for September 10, 2026, energy executives, state leaders, and project sponsors are competing to secure the final available slots.

The mission is organized by Oraso Consulting Ltd in conjunction with the Nigeria China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), the Embassy of Nigeria in China, and the official CDYPE Organizing Committee.

At the centerpiece of the trip is the Nigeria Country-Focused Session, a dedicated bilateral transaction forum where Nigerian project owners will pitch directly to Chinese capital and engineering groups.

Engagements during the three-day summit will focus on key transaction channels:

Gas Monetization & Midstream Development: Securing RMB/USD-denominated project debt and EPC financing for mini-LNG plants, CNG distribution networks, LPG depots, and gas-to-power initiatives.

Modular Refining & Petrochemicals: Securing equipment procurement credit, technology transfer, and equity joint ventures for domestic refining, chemical, and storage expansion.

Upstream Asset Development & EPC Cooperation: Accessing Chinese drilling tech, oilfield services, and deepwater infrastructure engineering.

Subnational Special Economic Zones (SEZs): Connecting state governments directly with Chinese engineering cxonglomerates for industrial parkS, port, and logistics development.