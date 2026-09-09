Seyi Law, Ambassador Waahala, Funny Razaq to Thrill Fans at “The Pensioner” Comedy Show in Abuja

Ace Nigerian comedians Seyi Law, Oni Lukuman -Olanrewaju, popularly known as Ambassador Waahala, Funny Razaq and Wale Baba are among ensemble artistes for the highly anticipated comedy show,“The Pensioner” in Abuja on September 20, 2026.

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday Ambassador Waahala, who hosts the annual comedy fiesta, said the show is scheduled for 5pm at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel.

According to the popular On-air personality (OAP) and event anchor, other artistes slated to perform at the show include Aboki for Christ, Waffy, amongst others.

He said this year’s event would be an evening for music, comedy, and games, with performances by Rugged Man, Sugar boy and other singers, adding that a top Nigerian female musician would appear as a surprise guest.

“This is an annual Abuja show, and this year’s edition will be an unforgettable evening of laughter and fun.

“It is going to be a night of premium entertainment as some of Nigerian best artistes thrill Abuja people on Sept. 20 at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja,” he said.

He said this year’s edition of the annual show, popularly known as “September to Remember”, would place greater emphasis on family bonding and audience participation, as families would engage in dancing and games completions.

“We are making family games a major part of this year’s event,” he said.

According to him, activities would include ‘gele tying’, drinking, eating and tie-knotting competitions, among others.

He said beyond its entertainment value, the event has also become an empowerment platform, as participants who took part in competitions would win fantastic prizes, including refrigerators , microwaves and bags of rice.

“You can walk in just for fun and go home a winner. When you hear people call me the ‘King of Giveaway’, they are not making any mistake,” Waahala said.

He said to foster bonding among couples, spouses would also answer questions about their partners, including details such as shoe and clothing sizes.

“There will be a lot of questions about family and bonding,” he said.

He said children aged 15 and below could participate in the family games with their parents, while those aged 16 and above would require individual tickets.

Unlike previous editions, the comedian said regular tickets would be sold at the venue, while table tickets would be available through authorised sponsors.

According to him, the decision was taken to ensure transparency, as the show had evolved from an open event into a more structured family entertainment programme, adding that regular tickets for individuals is N10,000, while a family ticket is N30,000 for two adults and two children aged 15 years and below.

He said the changes were also intended to ensure prizes went to people who genuinely needed and appreciated them.

“This time around, it is more for people who need it, more for people who will appreciate it,”he said.