TCN Declares Force Majeure on Kainji-Birnin Kebbi Power Line

• Tower collapse disrupts bulk power transmission along corridor

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has declared a force majeure event on the 330kV Kainji-Birnin Kebbi transmission line following the collapse of a transmission tower along the corridor.

TCN, in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, said the line tripped at 10:44 p.m. on Monday, September 7, 2026, while a trial reclosure attempted at 11:07 p.m. also failed.

Following the second trip, linesmen from TCN’s Birnin Kebbi Sub-Region, a statement said, commenced a fault-finding patrol along the transmission corridor. The team subsequently discovered on Tuesday that Tower T367 had collapsed, it added.

According to TCN, preliminary findings indicated that the tower was brought down by heavy winds and rainstorms experienced in the area.

The incident therefore affected the transmission of bulk electricity through the 330kV Kainji-Birnin Kebbi corridor, prompting the company to declare force majeure in view of the natural disaster that caused the damage.

TCN said it had commenced arrangements to mobilise the personnel, equipment and other resources required to the affected location to rehabilitate the collapsed tower and restore the transmission line to service within the shortest possible time.

In the meantime, the company said it had maintained electricity transmission to Sokoto by enabling the Talata Mafara-Sokoto corridor to receive supply through an alternative transmission route from the Kaduna-Mando axis via the 132kV Zaria-Funtua-Gusau transmission line.

TCN expressed regret over the inconvenience the incident might cause electricity consumers and other stakeholders, assuring that every effort was being made to restore normal bulk power transmission as quickly as possible.