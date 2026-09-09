Dangote Transport, NIWA, LASWA, SIFAX Logistics, Others Set for 2026 TCAN Summit

Sunday Okobi





The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), SIFAX Logistics, and Dangote Transport are among major stakeholders that have confirmed their participation in the forthcoming 2026 Transportation Summit organised by the Transportation Correspondents Association of Nigeria (TCAN).

The summit, scheduled for September 24, 2026, at the Radisson Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, will bring together policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, transport operators, development partners, academics, and other stakeholders to discuss the future of Nigeria’s transportation and logistics sector.

The summit, with the theme: ‘Unlocking Nigeria’s Economic Growth Through Transportation Logistics’, according to TCAN Chairman, Tola Adenubi, “will focus on strategies for improving the country’s logistics infrastructure, strengthening policy implementation, enhancing safety and innovation, and promoting sustainable development across the transportation sector.

“The summit will also examine the current state of Nigeria’s transportation logistics architecture, covering waterways, roads, rail and aviation.

“Participants are expected to identify bottlenecks affecting the seamless movement of cargo and passengers and examine how multimodal transportation integration can contribute to economic expansion.”

Adenubi added: “Other areas of discussion will include investment opportunities across logistics and supply chains, digital transformation of the logistics value chain, infrastructure financing and public-private partnership opportunities.”

He also said that stakeholders would examine regulatory frameworks required to optimise the transportation sector and recommend policies capable of improving efficiency and Nigeria’s global competitiveness.

The chairman at a correspondent meeting recently said the participation of NIWA, LASWA, SIFAX Logistics, and Dangote Transport demonstrates the government and private sector investors’ commitment to engaging industry stakeholders and advancing reforms in the transportation sector.

The summit is expected to provide a platform for government representatives to outline ongoing reforms, infrastructure investments and policies aimed at improving intermodal connectivity, particularly across Nigeria’s waterways.

Adenubi added that the participation of government agencies and industry players would provide stakeholders with first-hand insights into the government’s transportation agenda while creating opportunities for dialogue among policymakers, operators and the media.

The 2026 TCAN Summit will also feature keynote presentations from government agencies and stakeholders in the transportation and logistics subsectors, as well as networking sessions designed to strengthen collaboration across the industry.

Discussions will cover critical challenges affecting road, rail, maritime, aviation and multimodal transportation in Nigeria.

TCAN will also recognise individuals and organisations that have contributed significantly to the development of Nigeria’s transportation industry through its ‘Champion of Transport Industry Development’ compendium.

The association said the summit is expected to produce practical recommendations aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s logistics system and positioning transportation as a stronger driver of economic growth.