Ondo Raises 2026 Budget to N769bn, Targets 90km Roads

Fidelis David in Akure





The Ondo State Government has raised its 2026 budget from N524.411 billion to N769.384 billion, with the additional N244.973 billion expected to strengthen infrastructure development, particularly roads, water and healthcare projects across the state.

The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Olaolu Akindolire, disclosed this after the State Executive Council meeting, explaining that the budget review was driven by the administration’s intensified infrastructure programme and the need to respond to emerging development priorities.

Akindolire said the revised budget would provide the resources required to sustain ongoing projects while closing funding gaps and improving implementation across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the remaining months of the year.

According to him, the review followed a mid-year assessment of the implementation of the 2026 Appropriation Law, which was signed into law on December 29, 2025, and came into effect on January 1, 2026.

He said the first and second-quarter budget implementation appraisal reports showed varying levels of performance among MDAs, with some experiencing increased demands and approaching their approved provisions, while others recorded slower utilisation due to implementation challenges.

“The review is aimed at realigning provisions, addressing funding gaps and improving implementation in the remaining months of the year,” Akindolire said.

He disclosed that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa had directed that at least five kilometres of roads be constructed in each of the state’s 18 local government areas before the end of 2026, translating to a minimum of 90 kilometres of new roads across the state.

Akindolire said the road projects were expected to improve connectivity, facilitate the movement of agricultural produce, link communities with markets, schools and healthcare facilities, as well as stimulate economic activities in both urban and rural areas.

He added the revised budget made additional provisions for the construction of the Adegbola–St. Mathias Flyover along Oba Adesida Road in Alagbaka, Akure, describing the project as part of the government’s broader infrastructure intervention.

“Water and healthcare have also received additional funding, with anticipated development financing expected to support projects aimed at improving access to reliable potable water, while the healthcare allocation is expected to strengthen service delivery and respond to emerging needs,” he stated.

The Council also approved the appointment of Professor Thompson Akinyele Akinifesi as the pioneer Ekingbade of Bolorunduro in Ondo East Local Government Area.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, said the appointment would usher in a new era in the community, which serves as the headquarters of Bolorunduro Local Government.

Similarly, the Council approved the appointment of warrant chiefs to facilitate the processes for selecting new traditional rulers in Ikun Akoko in Akoko South-West Local Government Area, Ute in Ose Local Government Area and Ero in Ifedore Local Government Area.

Takuro said the appointments would pave the way for the emergence of a new Olokun of Ikun Akoko, Olute of Ute and Ekiri of Ero, stressing that the government remained committed to ensuring smooth and orderly installation of traditional rulers in communities ready to select new obas without undue interference.

Reiterating the Council’s decisions, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Idowu Ajanaku, said the Aiyedatiwa administration would continue to prioritise infrastructural development as part of its efforts to improve the living conditions of residents and accelerate economic growth across Ondo State.