FG Settles CATA Allowance for Academic Staff of Tertiary Institutions, Says Minister

The Federal Government has settled the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA) for academic staff of universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, from January to August 2026.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

Alausa said the affected institutions, including Federal Universities of Agriculture, had been notified to commence payment of the allowance to their academic staff.

He said the government was also working to provide funds for the payment of CATA to non-academic staff, expressing optimism that the funds would be made available within the next few weeks.

He said the development was another indication of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of academic and non-academic staff in the country.

The minister said the Federal Government was not only prioritising the welfare of workers in tertiary institutions, but was also investing significantly in infrastructure across tertiary, post-basic and basic education institutions.

According to him, Tinubu’s administration believes strongly in education and is committed to ensuring that every Nigerian child has access to quality education comparable to what obtains anywhere in the world.

“This is a president that believes so much in education. So far, he has delivered beyond his campaign promises by ensuring that every single child in this country gets the highest quality of education that is comparable to anywhere in the world,” he said.

Alausa thanked Tinubu for what he described as his “transformative interventions” in the education sector. (NAN)