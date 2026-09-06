Yilwatda Receives Kano Bigwigs into APC, Vows Tinubu Will Win 2027 Election

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, yesterday received prominent political figures in Kano State who defected from opposition parties to the ruling party.

At a political gathering attended by party leaders, stakeholders, and supporters from across the country, Yilwatda declared that President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election.

He described the event as one of the biggest waves of defections into the party, with the incumbent Senator representing Kano Central, Rufai Hanga, and former Governor of the State, Kabiru Gaya, among others joining the APC.

The National Chairman said the influx of new members was proof that Kano people are beginning to see results from President Tinubu’s reforms.

“With what Mr. President is doing to reposition this country, I have no doubt that the APC will not only retain power but that President Tinubu will win convincingly in 2027,” he declared.

In his address, the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, explained that the party in Kano was being repositioned to strengthen grassroots mobilisation ahead of the next elections.

According to him, all the defectors, who joined from the PDP, NNPP and other parties, were drawn to the APC because of the president’s policies and the desire to move the country to greater heights.

He urged the new members to work for unity and mobilisation at ward and local government levels, and assured them of equal opportunities within the party structure.

Governor Yusuf reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to empowerment programmes that would cushion the effects of current economic hardship, especially for the youth.