  • Sunday, 6th September, 2026

Queen Belemzy Hosts Nollywood Stars in Lagos  

Life & Style | 1 hour ago

 Iyke Bede
 

US-based Apostle Queen Belemzy, founder of Queen Belemzy Ministries School of Power, hosted Nollywood stars to a worship and deliverance session in Lagos to mark the 10th anniversary of her online ministry

The event, held at The Kairos Hub in Lekki, brought together actors, comedians and other entertainment personalities for worship, ministrations, performances and personal testimonies.

Speaking on her journey into ministry, Belemzy recalled that she started as a party promoter before what she described as a series of visions and prophecies led her away from nightlife and into ministry.

“I was scared at first. I didn’t understand what was happening. But as I began to listen, I realised that God was calling me into ministry. I’m a living proof of that. I’m not the same person I was 10 years ago. I’m stronger, wiser, and more in love with God than ever before,” she said.

Former President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, urged the stars to maintain their relationship with God and seek divine guidance in difficult seasons.

Others in attendance included Segun Arinze, Victor Osuagwu, Doris Ogala, Uche Ogbodo, Sunny McDon, Zacky Akposheri, Kingsley Ogbonna, Elder O, among others. 

As part of activities marking her birthday on September 29, she is also planning a three-day revival in her home state,  Port Harcourt, Rivers.

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