Ebonyi PDP Slams Gov Nwifuru over 2027 Threats, Demands Apology

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, over his directive to newly sworn-in local government chairmen to ensure the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in their councils in the 2027 general election or risk being removed from office.

The state PDP Publicity Secretary, Darlington Peter-Onwe, made the condemnation during a live radio programme on Friday, describing the governor’s remarks as capable of stoking political violence ahead of the 2027 general election.

“The governor should apologise to Ebonyians or resign. He should retract the statement or step down because he has violated the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy,” Peter-Onwe stated.

“Section 14 of the Constitution explicitly provides that the primary responsibility of government is the protection of lives and property. By making such statements, he is now the one insinuating violence.”

The PDP’s reaction followed recent remarks made by the governor during the swearing-in ceremony of elected council chairmen and their deputies.

The governor had dismissed allegations that members and supporters of the ruling APC were harassing and intimidating critics.

“Political opposition in the state are alleging harassment and intimidation by the ruling All Progressives Congress.”

“They will see real threats at the right time,” Nwifuru declared.

The governor also directed the newly sworn-in council chairmen to ensure the APC’s dominance at the grassroots ahead of the 2027 general election, warning of consequences for those who failed to deliver their respective local government areas to the party.

“You must not allow the opposition to win in your respective local government councils during the 2027 general elections,” Nwifuru charged the chairmen.

“Any chairman who fails to win his council will be removed from office.

“We will use your councillor and remove you.

“If you allow anybody to come to your Local Government council and mess up, deal with that person mercilessly.”

Nwifuru further said the remarks were intended to be public, adding, “I want this information to make the headlines because, as politicians, we do not speak in secret.”

“The chairmen know we will win the state, and if they choose to sleep and allow others to take their areas, they will be removed.”

Reacting to the governor’s remarks, Peter-Onwe compared Nwifuru’s response with that of Abia State Governor Alex Otti, whom he cited as an example of leadership accountability.

“Look at what Governor Alex Otti did when there was a disruption in the education sector. He came out openly and apologised, admitting that it shouldn’t have happened. That is the true strength of a leader,” he added.

The PDP publicity secretary said the governor should take responsibility for his comments, alleging that the rhetoric had already triggered hostility against opposition members and media practitioners in the state.