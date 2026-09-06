BBNaija S11: The Journey So Far

Vanessa Obioha

The Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemates have given viewers a rollercoaster of a season. Just when it seems the housemates are not doing enough, they spring one surprise or another. As the season reaches its midway point, we take a look at what has transpired in the house so far.

Shocking Exits

The season has seen housemates who seemed set for long stays leave the show earlier than expected.

The first was Mercedes. Known for featuring contestants with unconventional careers, Big Brother Naija found one in Mercedes, who described herself as a pole dancer. With her sexy moves and audacious personality, she seemed like a housemate whose stay would last more than two weeks. Few expected her to be the first housemate evicted. She and Martins eventually left the show in the second week.

Another surprising exit was Neche, whom many viewers considered a bold player and a potential contender. But what viewers perceive can sometimes be far removed from what a housemate is actually experiencing. It became clear that Neche was struggling to cope with life in the house and, prioritising her mental health, chose to leave the show.

Ships or No Ships

Being in a relationship has long been considered one of the tactics for navigating the Big Brother Naija house. While some housemates have found genuine love during the show, others appear to use relationships simply to catch a cruise.

This season, the most solid ship so far appears to be Yusuf and Bells. Although they have had their share of ups and downs — whose relationship hasn’t? — the duo seem to be holding their own and playing their game tightly.

Goddessa and Araga, meanwhile, initially looked like a couple whose ship would sail. But it soon appeared that both may have been playing a game. Following Goddessa’s exit, Araga revealed that he had never envisioned a relationship with her outside the house because, according to him, he had seen through her game all along.

Goddessa, however, offered a different perspective in her post-eviction interview. While admitting that she liked Araga, she also revealed that she wanted to ‘kiss’ all the guys in the house.

Then there are Chimsom, Chika, Barry, Ricky and Keivo. For now, it is difficult to tell whether these housemates are genuinely interested in relationships or simply having fun and enjoying the ride.

Local Girls vs Cool Babes

Last week’s live eviction show ended in a heated altercation between Temi Nkem, Flora and Oyin. Temi Nkem had pointedly called the latter two “local” because she could not fathom how Tram, a supposedly cool guy, could associate with them.

All hell broke loose when the label was heard. Not even Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host, could calm them down. Flora and Oyin, who are also known for giving other housemates nicknames (anyone remember “improper fractions”?), refused to take things lightly and vowed to show Temi Nkem how local girls really behave.

Gambits No More

Earlier in the game, Big Brother introduced the Gambits, in which two housemates would be voted for by the public to stay in the house until the finale but would lose the chance to compete for the prize money.

However, during last Monday’s nomination show, Biggie told Flora and Aikou, who had been nominated for the role, that they had been reinstated into the game and would therefore be up for eviction like everyone else.

While this may come as a relief to the former gambits, it comes with a bigger test: how popular have they been so far? Will the fans’ votes save them in their first real taste of eviction? Tonight’s live eviction show will determine.

Sheba and Tram

What started as the promise of a true friendship has devolved into a game of snakes and ladders. Tram feels used by Sheba, whom he has described as a snake because, in his view, her words never match her actions.

But is the snake willing to shed its skin? It is difficult to say, because Sheba does not appear ready to be cool with anyone just yet.