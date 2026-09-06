2027: Kwara APC Crisis Deepens as AbdulRazaq’s Associate, Awoyale, Exits Party 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The political crisis within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State yesterday deepened as a prominent Igbomina leader and long-standing political associate of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Chief Gbenga Awoyale, resigned from the party with immediate effect.

His exit comes at a sensitive time for the Kwara APC, with the party facing growing discontent among some of its prominent members ahead of the 2027 elections.

Awoyale, who has played a notable role in the APC’s political activities in Igbomina land, announced his resignation despite efforts by the governor to persuade him to remain in the party.

In a resignation letter dated September 2 and addressed to the APC chairman of Arandun Ward in Irepodun Local Government Area, a copy of which was made available to journalists yesterday in Ilorin, Awoyale said his decision followed “careful reflection and extensive consultations”.

He said the party’s current leadership had departed from the principles of good governance, unity and internal democracy which, according to him, informed the establishment of the APC.

“Contrary to the above principle, the current leadership of the party has fallen short of these standards, and this has eroded my confidence in the Party,” Awoyale stated.

Awoyale’s political relevance also extends beyond partisan activities.

He is the president of Orisun Igbomina, a socio-cultural organisation established to promote the interests of Igbomina people in Nigeria and the diaspora.

His resignation is, therefore, likely to attract considerable attention within the Igbomina political bloc and could test the APC’s ability to maintain cohesion in Kwara South.

Awoyale had previously raised concerns over the direction of the ruling party in the state.

In a recent interview, he warned that the APC could face serious political consequences if its internal disagreements were not addressed through genuine reconciliation.

He also criticised what he described as the high-handed approach of the governor and members of the AbdulRazaq family.

According to him, failure to resolve the grievances within the party could weaken its prospects in the 2027 elections.

Awoyale’s resignation has added to a series of political movements that have unsettled the Kwara APC in recent months.

Among those who have left the ruling party are Senator Saliu Mustapha and Kolo Jiya, alongside other members of the Otoge Progressives.

Mustapha has since emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Kwara Central senatorial election, setting up a potentially significant political contest in the district.

Jiya, meanwhile, secured the PDP ticket for Kwara North Senatorial District.