Gov Mutfwang Urges Unity as Bashar Chiefdom Begins New Chapter of Peace, Devt

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has called on the people of Bashar Chiefdom in Wase Local Government Area to put aside long‑standing disagreements over traditional leadership and embrace a new era of unity, peace and development.

During a courtesy visit to the New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, Governor Mutfwang received the newly reinstated Reckna of Bashar, HRH Alhaji Abdullahi Idris, who led a delegation of traditional leaders, political stakeholders and prominent sons and daughters of the chiefdom.

Mutfwang described the resolution of the leadership dispute as “a new beginning”, noting that the government allowed the matter to run its full course to ensure a win‑win outcome for all parties. He stressed that the reinstatement of the traditional ruler should not be seen as a victory for one faction, but as an opportunity to rebuild trust and strengthen communal bonds.

He urged residents to close ranks, emphasising that supporters and opponents of the Reckna remain members of the same community. “Bashar is for all of you, and we must be seen to be moving together,” he said, appealing to those still aggrieved to “shed their sword” and become champions of peace and brotherliness.

The governor encouraged the Reckna to sustain the spirit of reconciliation reflected in his remarks and extend a hand of fellowship to all, regardless of their previous positions. He reiterated that leadership must be about inclusion and using authority as a blessing to society.

On security, Mutfwang assured the delegation that the protection of lives and property remain a top priority. He disclosed that the State Security Council met the previous day, during which the General Officer Commanding (GOC) assured that the military was closely monitoring developments in Wase.

Addressing education challenges, the governor acknowledged the shortage of teachers in rural communities and revealed that government is considering additional incentives to encourage teachers posted to remote areas to remain in service. He also pledged to follow up on the Jarmay Bridge project.

Earlier, the Reckna of Bashar commended Governor Mutfwang for his patience, courage and commitment to fairness in resolving the leadership crisis. He described his reinstatement as “no victor, no vanquished” and raised concerns over worsening insecurity, including killings, cattle rustling and kidnappings in parts of the chiefdom.

He appealed for improved coordination of peace efforts involving security agencies and affected communities, as well as the deployment of qualified teachers to secondary schools in Bashar. The traditional ruler also lauded the Governor’s intervention in the award of the Jarmay Bridge contract and called for its speedy completion, noting its importance to transportation, agriculture, markets, schools and healthcare.

Additionally, he sought government support for the long‑proposed road linking Bashar through Jermay to Karim Lamido in Taraba State, describing it as a strategic route for trade, agriculture and economic integration between Plateau and Taraba.