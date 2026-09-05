2027: I Will Be Accessible If Given Chance to Represent Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency, Says Ajakaye 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The House of Representatives candidate for Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency of Kwara State under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections, Dr. Rafiu Ajakaye, yesterday pledged to make himself more accessible and to serve their interests if given chance to represent them at the Green Chamber.

Ajakaye, immediate past Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq made the pledge during his ‘thank you’ visit’ to the people of his constituents.

He also lauded the APC stakeholders over the peaceful conduct of the last primaries of the party that led to his emergence as the House of Representatives candidate for Ifelodun/Offa/ Oyun Federal Constituency.

Ajakaye however said that he owed the people a depth of gratitude for supporting his emergence and for their belief in his capacity to represent their interests at the Green Chamber.

According to him, “We are here today for three to four reasons. But the most important one is to thank again and again the people of Offa and Oyun local governments for the support they have given to me.

“I am here to show my gratitude and reassure them that I will be their son both in words and actions. I will do everything possible to ensure that I do not disappoint them, and to justify the confidence they reposed in me as a candidate of the APC.

“Like I have told them, if I am elected, I will be their Aṣoju réré, meaning a true representative. I will be there because of them. I will be there to deliver their messages on the national stage.

“You can hear from them the assurances that it is the APC they are supporting from the President down to House of Assembly members. So, we are grateful to them.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state,

Hon. Femi Yusuf, who recalled their pre-primaries engagements with the people of Offa, where they sought their support in respect of the Green Chamber ticket, appreciated them for acceding to their request.

He specifically commended them for being practical about their ancestral eulogy (Oríki) – “Laare, buure, Ikan Ogbodo Jukan Nile Olofa Mojo” that literally points to their firm belief in equity, fairness and justice.

“Our visit today is to thank you, for we know the worth of your support and the confidence you repose in our party candidate, Dr. Ajakaye, who is your son and brother from Ifelodun,” the chairman said.

“I recalled our earlier visit to seek your support, two months ago. It is interesting to note that you have played your own role by abiding by the party’s decision on rotation of the House of Reps ticket to Ifelodun for their turn. We cherish this, and we have come to appreciate you,” he added.

Calling Ajakaye a man of God who is versed in the doctrine of Islam that places a high premium on good governance, Yusuf assured that the candidate possesses a can-do spirit and will make a difference when elected.

“This is a payback period. As you all know, Ifelodun has paid its due in favour of Offa and Oyun for the past years. It will not be unfair if both local governments pay back by electing a House of Reps’ candidate from the former,” Yusuf told supporters in Oyun.

Chairman Offa LGA, Hon. Suleiman Olatunji Omituntun, said Offa people have made up their minds and are ready to give the APC their 100 per cent votes come 2027.

“Let’s have no fear about D.r Ajakaye. He is tested and trusted. None of you is oblivious of the wonderful roles he played for the government and our party. And I am sure, he will never drop the ball,” he said.

“Our vote is not going to be divided. We are determined to cast our vote massively for Dr. Ajakaye and other APC candidates. Because we know this will benefit us greatly.”

For his part, Hon. Hassan Oyeleke, a top APC chieftain in Offa, appealed to Governor AbdulRazaq and the leaders of the party to consider the people of the community for juicy posts or appointments in the coming dispensation, considering their known voting strength and patterns.

He called Ajakaye a founding member of APC that deserves every support to succeed, promising that the community has the capacity to deliver more than 150,000 votes for APC.

“My people from Ifelodun, mark my words today, we will deliver for your son and other APC candidates in Offa,” he declared.

“Talking about our candidate, Dr. Rafiu Ajakaye, I have known him as a well-bred pressman as far back at the early stage of our Oto’oge struggle.

“I even saved his phone number with a Lagos reporter. His service for the party at that time was more or less free, because we didn’t even have money to pay him. He devoted most of his write-ups to protect us from any persecution.”