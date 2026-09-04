When a Giant Leaves: What Uber’s Exit Says About Nigeria

Beneath the Surface Dakuku Peterside

There are economic signals that look modest on a government spreadsheet but should sound like alarm bells in the corridors of power. Uber’s departure from Nigeria after 12 years is one of them. It is tempting to file the event under corporate strategy, intense competition, or the natural churn of the technology industry. Uber itself said the decision followed a review of its business, without offering a detailed public explanation. Yet companies do not leave economies in the abstract. They leave behind interrupted incomes, diminished choices, and questions that official statistics cannot easily answer.

For most Nigerians, the economy is not a quarterly growth rate, a reserve figure, or a line on an inflation chart. It is the price of petrol before dawn, the cost of getting to work, the condition of the road and what remains of a salary after the daily commute. It is the civil servant who drives at night to supplement wages, the graduate using a borrowed car to build a livelihood, and the parent relying on a tracked journey for a child’s school run. The distance between economic performance on paper and economic life on the street is where Uber’s exit acquires its real meaning.

When Uber arrived in Lagos in 2014, it carried a distinctly modern promise. With a smartphone, a rider could request a car, see an estimated fare, follow a route, pay digitally, and review the driver. The platform did not solve Nigeria’s transport crisis, but it introduced a degree of visibility, convenience, and accountability into an often-fragmented urban system. It also created a marketplace around mobility: drivers, vehicle owners, mechanics, car-wash operators, insurers, phone vendors, data providers, and corporate travel managers all found a place somewhere in its orbit.

That promise collided, over time, with the stubborn economics of operating in Nigeria. Ride-hailing may appear to be an asset-light digital business, but every trip rests on a heavy physical foundation: affordable fuel, serviceable roads, accessible vehicle finance, dependable digital payments, stable exchange rates, sensible regulation, and customers with enough disposable income to pay. When these foundations weaken, technology cannot make the costs disappear. It merely distributes them among the platform, the driver, and the passenger.

Fuel illustrates the dilemma. Subsidy removal, inflation, and currency weakness raised the cost of running and maintaining a vehicle. Drivers needed higher fares and lower commissions simply to remain on the road. Passengers, already pressed by food, rent, electricity and school bills, could not comfortably absorb repeated price increases. The platform stood between two parties whose demands were both reasonable but increasingly irreconcilable: a driver for whom the old fare no longer covered the trip, and a rider for whom the new fare had become unaffordable. Demand could remain vast while profitable demand steadily shrank.

Other costs were less visible but no less punishing. Bad roads accelerated wear. Gridlock consumed fuel and reduced the number of trips possible in a working day. Naira depreciation made imported vehicles, spare parts, smartphones, and software-linked services more expensive. Multiple levies, shifting rules and disputes over access to strategic locations introduced uncertainty. Layer by layer, friction turned a large and energetic market into a difficult commercial equation. Nigeria could supply millions of potential customers and still fail to supply the conditions that make serving them sustainable.

This is the paradox policymakers must confront. Market size is not the same as market quality. Population figures may attract investors, but purchasing power, infrastructure and regulatory predictability determine whether they stay. A country cannot endlessly advertise 200 million consumers while ignoring how many of them can afford the products and services being offered. Nor can it assume that digital companies float above the material economy. Every app ultimately meets a road, a fuel pump, an exchange rate, a tax demand, and a household budget.

The immediate consequences will not fall evenly. Riders can migrate to Bolt, inDrive, LagRide and other operators, and many drivers will do the same. The closure of a platform is not identical to shutting a factory; some of the economic activity can be redistributed. But transition is not painless. A driver who depends mainly on Uber may lose crucial days or weeks of earnings while registering elsewhere and learning a new system. If more drivers crowd onto fewer platforms, each may compete for a smaller share of trips. Behind every driver may be dependants, a vehicle owner awaiting daily remittance, a lender expecting repayment and small businesses sustained by the car’s continued movement.

Riders, too, lose more than a logo on a phone. Competition gives consumers leverage. One fewer major platform may mean fewer options during rain, late evenings, fuel scarcity, or airport travel; it may also mean longer waits, weaker service incentives or greater fare pressure. Companies that use Uber for Business must replace established tools for staff transport, client logistics, receipts, and duty-of-care oversight. The remaining operators may absorb the demand efficiently, but that possibility should not obscure the principle: an economy becomes less resilient whenever citizens have fewer credible choices.

The wider signal to investors may matter even more than the immediate disruption. No single corporate exit proves that an entire economy is uninvestable. Uber is a global company reallocating capital across markets, and its decision in Nigeria must be understood within that broader strategy. Intellectual honesty requires that caveat. But intellectual honesty also requires us to notice patterns. When businesses repeatedly struggle with foreign-exchange risk, falling consumer purchasing power, infrastructure deficits and regulatory inconsistency, each departure adds another data point to a story the country cannot afford to dismiss.

The correct response is neither panic nor defensiveness. It is diagnosis. Government should ask what combination of costs made the market less compelling after 12 years, what those pressures reveal about adjacent sectors, and which reforms would prevent the next exit. That inquiry must go beyond pleading with individual companies to remain. Investors stay where the operating environment makes it rational to stay.

Transport policy is an obvious starting point. Private ride-hailing should complement public transport, not indefinitely compensate for its failures. Nigeria’s cities need integrated mobility systems built around dependable buses, expanding rail connections, safer roads, pedestrian access and transparent rules for taxis and app-based operators. Airport and city regulations should be coherent rather than episodic. Vehicle finance arrangements should recognise the realities faced by commercial drivers. Standards for safety, insurance, data, and driver welfare should be firm, stable and developed with those who must implement them.

The economic agenda is broader still. Exchange-rate stability matters to a driver buying a brake pad just as surely as it matters to multinational remitting earnings. Inflation is not merely a monetary statistic when it destroys the rider’s capacity to pay and the driver’s capacity to operate. Regulatory coordination is not bureaucratic housekeeping when conflicting demands can erase an investment case. Infrastructure is not an ornamental achievement when every pothole becomes a private tax on productivity.

Uber’s departure should therefore serve as a moment of reflection on what economic progress means. Growth that does not widen opportunity is fragile. Reform that improves a headline while shrinking household choices is incomplete. An economy is not truly working because it can point to demand; it is working when enterprises can meet that demand sustainably, workers can earn with dignity, and consumers can choose among safe, affordable services.

The lasting question is not whether Nigerians will still find rides. They will. Entrepreneurs and competitors will adapt, as Nigerians always do. The more troubling question is why adaptation is so often required in response to systems that should have worked. Resilience is admirable, but it must not become an excuse for policy failure. A nation should aspire to more than citizens and businesses surviving its operating environment.

Uber’s app may have gone silent in Nigeria, but the message left on the screen is loud. Large markets do not retain investment by size alone. Technology cannot indefinitely outrun broken infrastructure. And citizens cannot live inside macroeconomic averages. If policymakers treat this exit as a passing corporate footnote, another warning will eventually arrive. If they treat it as evidence, however, it can help provoke the harder, more useful conversation: how to build an economy in which businesses have a reason to stay, and ordinary people have more—not fewer—ways to move, work and prosper.

•Dr Dakuku Peterside is the author of Leading in a Storm and Beneath the Surface.