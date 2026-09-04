Niger APC Sues for Peaceful Campaigns

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Ahead of the kick-off of the governorship campaign, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger state has asked its members to embark on peaceful electioneering.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party Alhaji Musa Sarkinkaji, said in a statement in Minna yesterday that the campaigns should be issue based and devoid of mudslinging and character assassination .

“We are in government, we should not allow the opposition to move us to anger ” he said, adding that “our major focus should be to convince the electorate to vote for us in the general election.”

Sarkinkaji said the APC has performed creditably at all levels, saying: ” Wse have a lot to showcase but the opposition will want to distract us from the set goal. “

The spokesman also warned supporters of the party against criticizing the candidates of the party saying such attitude ” can be counterproductive.”

He noted that the party has noted with concern the increasing social-media attacks, provocative publications and personal insults against some of their candidates, saying that such attacks were not only unauthorised but portrays the party in good light.

“All members are therefore, urged to remain disciplined, loyal and responsible in their public and social-media engagements. Anyone found sponsoring or actively participating in activities intended to cause internal crisis or bring the party or its candidates into disrepute warning that those found in the act will face appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with the APC constitution and Party regulations,” he said.

Sarkinkaji reaffirmed that Alhaji Mohammed Sani Kutigi is the senatorial candidate of the party for the Niger South Senatorial district.