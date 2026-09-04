  • Friday, 4th September, 2026

MIVA Open University Partners 02 Academy to Bridge Skill Gap Between Academic, Industry

Life & Style | 42 minutes ago

Oghenevwede Ohworiole in Abuja

MIVA open university has partnered 02 Academy to bridge the skill gap between academics and the industry for better productivity in the workplace.

In a press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), of MIVA open university, Doreen Ugbeh, the versity noted that the partnership will bridge the gap between the academic and the industry

“Miva Open University has reinforced its commitment to bridging the
gap between academic and industry knowledge, as it partners with O2 Academy to offer professional
certifications and industry exposure opportunities. The partnership is designed to strengthen student employability, practical skills, and exposure to industry opportunities.

According to Miva, “the strategic partnership will create opportunities for Mass Communication students at
Miva Open University to complement academic learning with industry knowledge and practical experience
through professional certification programmes, workshops, masterclasses, guest lectures, mentorship
programmes, career coaching programmes, conferences and industry networking events, amongst other
collaboration opportunities.”

Commenting on the partnership, Programmes Coordinator, Department of Mass Communication and
Media Studies at Miva Open University, Dr. Funmi Shodipe, said; “This partnership reflects Miva’s
commitment to ensuring that students are equipped with strong academic foundations, alongside the
practical skills and professional exposure required to thrive in a rapidly evolving economy.”

“At Miva, we recognise that preparing students for the future requires connecting what they learn in the
classroom with the realities of the workplace. This partnership with O2 Academy gives our Mass
Communication students access to professional certifications, industry practitioners and practical learning
opportunities that complement their academic experience and help them build the skills, confidence and
industry awareness needed to advance in their careers.”,

Speaking on the partnership, the Provost, O2 Academy, Ozoemena Mbanefo said; “We are
delighted to collaborate with Miva Open University on an initiative that places practical, industry-relevant
learning at the heart of student experience. By combining academic learning with professional
certifications, expert-led sessions and practical exposure, we look forward to equipping students with
relevant skills and experiences that will support their continued professional development.”

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to bringing academic learning closer to industry practice,
as employers increasingly seek graduates who can combine academic knowledge with practical
capabilities, digital fluency, adaptability, creativity, and an understanding of contemporary industry
practices.

According to Miva, the collaboration will also explore continuous professional development, creating
pathways for internships, project-based learning, and other forms of workplace exposure, that will benefit
students and strengthen the connection between higher education and workplace expectations.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.