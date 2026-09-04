MIVA Open University Partners 02 Academy to Bridge Skill Gap Between Academic, Industry

Oghenevwede Ohworiole in Abuja

MIVA open university has partnered 02 Academy to bridge the skill gap between academics and the industry for better productivity in the workplace.

In a press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), of MIVA open university, Doreen Ugbeh, the versity noted that the partnership will bridge the gap between the academic and the industry

“Miva Open University has reinforced its commitment to bridging the

gap between academic and industry knowledge, as it partners with O2 Academy to offer professional

certifications and industry exposure opportunities. The partnership is designed to strengthen student employability, practical skills, and exposure to industry opportunities.

According to Miva, “the strategic partnership will create opportunities for Mass Communication students at

Miva Open University to complement academic learning with industry knowledge and practical experience

through professional certification programmes, workshops, masterclasses, guest lectures, mentorship

programmes, career coaching programmes, conferences and industry networking events, amongst other

collaboration opportunities.”

Commenting on the partnership, Programmes Coordinator, Department of Mass Communication and

Media Studies at Miva Open University, Dr. Funmi Shodipe, said; “This partnership reflects Miva’s

commitment to ensuring that students are equipped with strong academic foundations, alongside the

practical skills and professional exposure required to thrive in a rapidly evolving economy.”

“At Miva, we recognise that preparing students for the future requires connecting what they learn in the

classroom with the realities of the workplace. This partnership with O2 Academy gives our Mass

Communication students access to professional certifications, industry practitioners and practical learning

opportunities that complement their academic experience and help them build the skills, confidence and

industry awareness needed to advance in their careers.”,

Speaking on the partnership, the Provost, O2 Academy, Ozoemena Mbanefo said; “We are

delighted to collaborate with Miva Open University on an initiative that places practical, industry-relevant

learning at the heart of student experience. By combining academic learning with professional

certifications, expert-led sessions and practical exposure, we look forward to equipping students with

relevant skills and experiences that will support their continued professional development.”

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to bringing academic learning closer to industry practice,

as employers increasingly seek graduates who can combine academic knowledge with practical

capabilities, digital fluency, adaptability, creativity, and an understanding of contemporary industry

practices.

According to Miva, the collaboration will also explore continuous professional development, creating

pathways for internships, project-based learning, and other forms of workplace exposure, that will benefit

students and strengthen the connection between higher education and workplace expectations.