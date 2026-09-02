  • Tuesday, 1st September, 2026

PenCom Assures LASG Retirees of Plans to Address Pension Increase Concerns

Business | 4 seconds ago

EbereNwoji

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) said it would address the concerns expressed by pensioners under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in Lagos State regarding the implementation of pension increases and wage awards.

PenCom said it recognised the importance of ensuring that retirees receive all benefits legitimately due to them and appreciated the concerns arising from delays in the implementation of any approved pension adjustments.

The commission in a recent statement to the media, said it has engaged with the Lagos State Government and the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) on matters related to administering pensions under the CPS, including the need to extend appropriate pension adjustments to eligible CPS retirees.

According to the commission, implementing pension enhancements involves determining eligibility, applicable adjustments, actuarial liability, funding, and providing relevant data and instructions to the pension operators. 

PenCom said it was engaging the relevant stakeholders to ensure that these processes were properly addressed.

“PenCom will continue to work with the Lagos State Government, LASPEC, PFAs, and representatives of pensioners towards a transparent, orderly, and sustainable resolution of the issues PenCom remains committed to protecting the interests of pension contributors and retirees and will continue to exercise its regulatory and supervisory mandate to ensure compliance with applicable pension laws and regulations,” it said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.