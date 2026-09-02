Nigerian National Bureau Chairman Visits ECOWAS Brown Card Permanent Secretariat

Ebere Nwoji

The Chairman of the Nigerian National Bureau, and Managing Director Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Dr. Lucas Durojaiye, recently paid a three-day working visit to the Permanent Secretariat of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme in Lomé Togo.

The visit was targeted at providing an opportunity for high-level discussions on strengthening the Scheme and advancing its role in regional integration.

The visit included a courtesy engagement with the Permanent Secretariat and constructive discussions on matters of mutual interest concerning the effective functioning, development and strengthening of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme.

Key areas discussed during the visit included institutional cooperation, operational effectiveness, stronger relations between the National Bureaux and the Permanent Secretariat, digital transformation, claims management, and the continued advancement of the scheme in support of regional integration.

The Permanent Secretariat welcomed the engagement and commended the spirit of cooperation, commitment and support demonstrated by the Nigerian National Bureau towards the scheme and its institutional objectives.

The visit also highlighted the importance of maintaining close collaboration, regular consultation and constructive engagement among the Scheme’s member bureaux, particularly as the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme advances its institutional and digital transformation.

The Permanent Secretariat expressed its appreciation to Durojaiye and the entire Nigerian National Bureau for the visit, as well as for their continued support and commitment to the objectives of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme.

As part of its ongoing commitment to regional cooperation, the secretariat reaffirmed its determination to work closely with all member bureaux towards building a stronger, more efficient, transparent and digitally enabled ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme.