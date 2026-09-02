LOC to Use EKO 2026 to Drive School Sports Devt 

The maiden National Intermediate Games, tagged EKO 2026, will go beyond the competition arena by fostering the development of school sports and creating a sustainable pathway for identifying and nurturing young talents.

Scheduled to hold in Lagos from October 1 to 15, 2026, the Games is expected to attract about 15,000 athletes from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Local Organising Committee (LOC), chaired by the Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Sam Egube, with Lekan Fatodu (Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission) and Mobolaji Ogunlende (Commissioner for Youth and Social Development) as co-chairmen, emphasised that EKO 2026 will not be treated as a one-off sporting event.

Instead, the Games will serve as a sustainable platform for talent identification, monitoring, and development, while strengthening the link between school sports, grassroots participation, and elite competition.

“This is a commitment to human development and to encouraging our sporting system,” Egube said. “Immediately after the event, athletes will benefit from tangible incentives, opportunities for support, and training. As we build new schools, modern sporting facilities are integrated, ensuring that talents are nurtured within school programmes.”

He added: “The initiative complements the Lagos State Government’s ongoing investment in sporting infrastructure, particularly at the school and grassroots levels, by creating better environments for young athletes to discover and develop their abilities.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu noted that EKO 2026 will give young athletes the chance to showcase and refine their talents while establishing a system capable of retaining promising athletes in Nigeria,” Egube said.

He explained that the state’s investment in sports facilities is part of a broader strategy to strengthen sports development across Lagos.

According to the LOC helmsman, the administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu began a comprehensive upgrade of sports facilities about three years ago, with projects spread across Surulere, Ifako, Bariga, Ikorodu, Epe, Agege, and Badagry.

He added that the Games would transcend competition by helping to build a sustainable grassroots sports system capable of producing athletes for Nigeria’s elite teams.

With thousands of young athletes expected to participate, EKO 2026 is positioned as a major platform for talent discovery and development, while giving Lagos the opportunity to demonstrate how grassroots athletes can be nurtured into future national and international stars.