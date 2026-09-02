Super Eagles Forward, Femi Azeez, Seals Record  £15m Move to Brighton

Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed a deal to sign Super Eagles forward Femi Azeez from EFL Championship side Millwall.

According to BBC Sport, Brighton have reached an agreement with Millwall to sign Femi Azeez for £15 million (approximately ₦27 billion) in a remarkable transfer deadline-day move.

The fee is made up of an initial £12.5 million, with a further £2.5 million in add-ons and the deal represents a record sale for Millwall, surpassing the fee Crystal Palace paid for young winger Romain Esse in the summer of 2024.

The 25-year-old winger had previously expressed his ambition to play in the English top flight and Hull City and Aston Villa had been leading the race to sign him earlier in the summer before Brighton stepped up their interest with a late bid for him.

Millwall have also made a massive profit from the transfer, having signed Azeez from Reading for just £1 million in 2024

The Seagulls stepped up their efforts to sign the Nigerian star ahead of transfer deadline day as they looked to prise him away from the Championship club and strengthen their attack ahead of the new season.

Azeez enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 campaign and came close to helping Millwall return to the Premier League. He scored 11 goals and provided seven assists across all competitions as Millwall reached the Championship playoff semi-finals before their journey was ended by Hull City